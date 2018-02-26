Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Crusade aligned with the current secular religions that includes a ban on guns, global warming, anti-white supremacy, pro-abortion rights, the college campus assault on free hate speech, the no-gender religion, and, of course, Resist Trump

CNN helps revive the 1212 A.D. Children’s Crusade



It’s unlikely that CNN, led by Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, et al, know they’re helping relive the Children’s Crusade of 1212. This time it’s not about sacred religions. It’s mostly about expressing hatred of the National Rifle Association (NRA), banning guns, and, by association, anti-Trump everything. The original Children’s Crusade was a brief episode in a long series of Holy Wars that were kicked off in November 1095 at the Council of Clermont when Pope Urban II gave a speech challenging the nobles present to take back control of the Holy Land and the eastern churches from the Seljuk Turks, who were Muslims.

From 1096-1272 nine of the ten separate crusades were numbered. The one between the 4th and 5th was named The Children’s Crusade. It was short lived. Here’s a partial overview: In May 1212, a 12-year old shepherd boy named Stephen, approached King Philip of France with a letter he said he got from Christ who told him to preach the Crusade. Philip told Stephen to go home.

Instead of home, he went to an abbey and announced he’d lead a host of children to save Christendom. He was a gifted speaker; some adults listened; children gathered around him. Feeling successful, he traveled France gaining ever more youthful converts. Near the end of June that year, they all rallied at Vendôme and marched east. Numbers vary as to how many went. Legend has it that, perhaps, 30,000 went. They were mostly young, like Stephen, from varying backgrounds, but also included some girls, and young priests. The expedition went downhill fast. In his classic book entitled “A History of Christianity,” Kenneth Scott Latourette wrote, “The distressful Children’s Crusade of 1212 was the fruit of emotional appeals, chiefly notable as a vivid example of one phase of the religious temper of western Europe of the day. Many of the youths who responded to it ended in slavery in Egypt.” (p. 412, © Harper & Roe Publishers, 1953) Now fast forward to the upcoming “March for Our Lives,” on March 24, when students will rally across America aiming to shame the NRA, Trump for his support of the NRA, and most likely Republican politicians into reforming gun laws that…well, thoughts on what the new laws should look like vary. CNN reporters will help with suggestions by asking the children leading questions that promote the CNN agenda. Some queries will begin with, “Don’t you think that it’s a good idea to…?”

It’ll be a religious crusade, but not one attached to the religions of 1212. Instead, it will aligned with the current secular religions found in the pantheon that includes a ban on guns, global warming, anti-white supremacy, pro-abortion rights, the college campus assault on free hate speech, the no-gender religion, and, of course, the current adult omnibus crusade called Resist Trump. Here are some places that will not witness this children’s crusade: F.B.I. Headquarters in Washington, D.C.: No placard reading, “Federal Bureau of Incompetence”

Broward County Sheriff’s Office: No sign asking, “Didn’t those 4 Deputies hear shots?”

Office of Broward Co. Public Schools: “You bureaucrats in there expect us to protect ourselves?”

CNN Center in Atlanta: “Hey Jake, can anyone walk into your building with a rifle?” And, this children’s crusade will not hold up a giant copy of this organizational chart outside the building where the Broward County Commissioners meet, and chant over-and-over, “Who in there – shares the blame – for the death of seventeen?” Why not? Because, all things considered, they’re still children.

Since November 2007, Lee Cary has written hundreds of articles for several websites including the American Thinker, and Breitbart’s Big Journalism and Big Government (as “Archy Cary”). His work has been quoted on national television (Sean Hannity) and on nationally syndicated radio (Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin). He is quoted in Jerome Corsi’s book “The Obama Nation,” in Mark Levin’s “Liberty and Tyranny.” His pieces have posted on the Drudge Report and on the website Real Clear Politics. Cary holds a B.S. in Economics from Northern Illinois University, and a Masters and a Doctorate in Theology from the Methodist seminary at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army in Military Intelligence. Cary lives in Texas.