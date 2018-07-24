Unhinged Media Loses it's Mind

CNN on Trump's Iran tweet: Iranian leadership seems 'more stable and rational' tha



Earlier, Dan outlined some of the ways in which our Iran policy is changing and posted an excellent video of Mike Pompeo breaking it all down. Suffice it to say, Trump’s tweet isn’t some crazy, unhinged, rant. It’s a line in the sand from which we will take a new attitude toward a gang of international criminals, murderers, and terrorist sponsors. Sorry Iran, that cushy free ride you got from Obama and Kerry has come to an end. On the off chance that you haven’t seen it, here’s the President’s initial threat: To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

Notice that Wolf just kind of nods and goes along with Boot’s asinine claptrap Of course, the media freaked out. Just as they did when Trump took on Kim Jong Un, the press has decided that World War III will commence momentarily. The madman in the oval office has doomed us to a future spent searching for past-date Twinkies amid the radioactive rubble. We are, for the first time this week, ALL GOING TO DIE! That’s ridiculous, but it’s the narrative they’re trying to push. Check out the completely laughable “CNN Global Affairs Analyst Max Boot” and perennial milquetoast, Wolf Blitzer, as they lament the alleged fact that the Mullahs now “seem more stable and rational than the President of the United States.” Yes, that is something that a living, breathing, supposedly thinking human being said on the air. …And he was apparently not completely embarrassed to do so. "It's quite a pass we've come to when the leadership of a country like Iran seems more stable and rational than the President of the United States," says CNN Global Affairs Analyst Max Boot https://t.co/MQVnSffLs5 pic.twitter.com/zwMGD0pZRD — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) July 23, 2018

Continued below... Notice that Wolf just kind of nods and goes along with Boot’s asinine claptrap. I can only assume that CNN agrees with it’s analyst and believes that: The leaders of a nation that summarily executes gays seem more rational than Trump.

The leaders of a nation that treats female testimony as inferior to that of a man seem more rational than Trump.

The leaders of a nation that will charge rape victims with ‘inappropriate sexual relations’ seem more rational than Trump.

Iranian leadership, which regularly chants ‘death to America” in official state addresses, seems more rational than Trump.

The leaders of a nation that arrests people for singing and dancing seem more rational than Trump.

The leaders of a nation that imprisons journalists and censors non-Islamic websites seem more rational than Trump.

The leaders of a nation that leads the world in child executions seem more rational than Trump.

The leaders of a nation that, thirty years ago, slaughtered thousands of political prisoners seem more rational than Trump. ….And they wonder why no one is watching their ridiculous dog and pony show.

