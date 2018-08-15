CNN: Pelosi blaming the media for her problems is so ‘Trumpian’

Yesterday, we discussed Nancy Pelosi’s belief that NBC – a network almost entirely populated by Democrats – was out to get her. According to the former Speaker, NBC is angling to “undermine” her chances of reclaiming the gavel should the Democrats prevail in November. Pelosi claims that the 55 prominent Dems who have denounced her are simply saying “whatever they have to” in order to get elected.

That may or may not be true, but Pelosi has also identified a host of other boogeymen – including fear and misogyny – which she believes are contributing to her waning influence.

According to CNN political analyst John Avlon, she’s just playing a petty blame game.

“There’s a lot of understandable focus on the GOP’s civil war these days, but Democrats have their own growing divisions, and lately House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is sounding a little, dare we say, Trumpian.”

If you’re a far-left Speaker of the House hopeful like Pelosi, this is about as low a blow as you’re likely to endure.

Avlon made the remarks during a “Reality Check” segment on CNN’s “New Day.” Yes, the fact that CNN does anything they’d consider a “reality check” is hilarious. No, he wasn’t joking. He pointed out that her support within her own party is at a 10-year low, and all teh cries of ageism, sexism, and ‘you’re scare of me” won’t change that.

The CNN segment appears below.





