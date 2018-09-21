Liberals Slip And Admit It, CNN

CNN Political Director admits: Dems playing politics, stalling Kavanaugh to scuttle the nomination



Every now and then, a conservative will say of CNN: “Even a broken clock is right twice a day.” I don’t buy this line of thinking, because the word “broken” would imply that CNN was once functional. It wasn’t. Since day one, Ted Turner’s baby functioned exactly as intended. It was a spin machine built to subvert the overall zeitgeist of the Reagan era. Reagan became Bus, Bush became Clinton, etc, but the mission never changed. The slant, the 24-hour bias, was baked into the network’s very DNA. CNN was, and is, what it is.

However, that doesn’t mean that they never let the mask slip. Every so often (way less than twice a day) they run something that reveals the truth behind their beliefs. During the 2016 election, that amounted to frequent inadvertent admissions that Hillary really was a truly horrific candidate. Lately, it’s taken the form of a begrudging acknowledgement that the economy really is humming along, and people are pretty happy about it. Yesterday, it took the form of CNN’s political director, David Chalian, admitting that the Democrats were playing politics with the Kavanaugh nomination – trying desperately to delay his confirmation vote in the hopes of scuttling his nomination. As he says in the clip below: “Republicans are not budging on how that hearing should take place on Monday. And therefore, we may not hear from them, and there will be a cloud over it. But you know what might be more important to Mitch McConnell than a cloud over it, is having Judge Kavanaugh on the United States Supreme Court. So, the priority is clear here. And obviously, the Democrats have some politics at play here too, as they are looking for delaying as much as possible. Because they think that opens up the opportunity for perhaps felling the Kavanaugh nomination altogether.”

I'm tempted to mock Chalian's opinion as the ultimate "duh" moment, but I'm not going to. This is, honestly, a shocking thing to hear from a member of the CNN brain trust. If they can't dodge the fact that this is all about a political motive, no one can.

