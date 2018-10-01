CNN worried about Kanye’s health because he doesn’t hate Trump like they’ve decided he should

“I wanna cry right now, black man in America, supposed to keep what you’re feelin’ inside right now. The blacks want ‘always Democrats’ – you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan.

There’s so many times I talk to a white person and they say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.

…And when I said I’m running in 2020, all my smart friends talked so much s— about me. And when I saw that man win, I said, ‘See, I told you. I could have been there.’

Now you got a situation where we need to have a dialogue and not a diatribe because if you want something to change, it’s not going to change by saying, ‘F— that person.’ Try love. Try love. Try love. Try love.