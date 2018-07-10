WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

Media Bias, Supreme Court

CNN’s Chris Cillizza makes an absolute fool of himself amid Kavanaugh nomination

By —— Bio and Archives--July 10, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

CNN’s Chris Cillizza makes an absolute fool of himself amid Kavanaugh nomination
Let’s face it.  If you work for CNN, you’re part of a machine that’s pushing a very specific agenda. Your goal is to attack, demonize, and bring down the presidency of Donald Trump by any means necessary.

You can do this the Jake Tapper way, where you pretend to be a “serious newsman” but ignore stories that don’t support the approved CNN dogma. You can do it the Wolf Blitzer way, where you make an absurd assertion and try to corral guests into agreeing with it. And, of course, you can do it the Jim Acosta way, where you stamp your feet, scream, and demand your histrionics be taken seriously.

All of these methods are failing, as proven by ratings that are dwarfed by those of the Food Network. However, none have imploded quite as badly as the strategy employed by Chris Cillizza.

Yesterday, in the run-up to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, Cillizza seemed to think Trump would select Amy Barrett.  He offered his opinion via a sleazy tweet that was heavy on sexism and light on substance.

Cillizza

Continued below...

Of course, we now know that Cillizza was dead wrong. His reasoning, which seems to have been “Trump will pick Barrett based on her looks,” says a lot about how Cillizza thinks and was almost immediately proven to be incorrect.

So how did Cillizza respond?

Cillizza

That’s right.  Just a few hours later, Cillizza was calling Trump’s pick “remarkably predictable.”  Maybe that’s true, but if it was so predictable, why was Cillizza so sure Barrett would get the nod “based on image and appearance?”

Here’s a nickel’s worth of free advice for Chris Cillizza: Stop trying to predict things. You’re not good at it.

Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: