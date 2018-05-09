We now return you to CNN’s regularly scheduled 24/7 coverage of Stormy Daniels

CNN’s new midterm poll is bad news for Dems



In 2016 we all learned an object lesson about public polling. The merits of polls are debatable, they’re often (disastrously) wrong, and they’ve increasingly become nothing more than a way of pushing an agenda while manipulating media and public perception. At the same time, we watched as CNN destroyed what was left of its barely-existent credibility and descended into the depths of Democrat boot-licking hell. “Well,” you ask. “Why would you waste our time with a CNN poll? Isn’t that doubly stupid?”

Honestly? Yes. It probably is. But remember, there’s a contingent of lefties who still watch their network, and still believe it to be an unbiased source of information. So, when CNN is forced to report that their own poll shows the “blue wave” collapsing, it’s worth paying attention ...at least a little. From CNN: About six months out from Election Day, 47% of registered voters say they back the Democratic candidate in their district, 44% back the Republican. Voters also are divided almost evenly over whether the country would be better off with the Democrats in control of Congress (31%) or with the GOP in charge (30%). A sizable 34% — including nearly half of independent voters (48%) — say it doesn’t matter which party controls Congress. The Democrats’ advantage in the generic ballot dipped from 16 points in February to six points in March to just three points now. The party’s advantage has waned among enthusiastic voters as Republican enthusiasm has grown (in March, 36% of Republican and Republican-leaning registered voters said they were very enthusiastic about voting; that’s up to 44% in the new poll) CNN notes that Dems still have a substantial advantage when it comes to “excitement,” meaning the rage-vote will probably turn out in areas that are already heavily blue, but even there…things are narrowing. By 48% to 43%, registered voters say they would rather back a candidate who opposes Donald Trump than one who supports the President. That margin has narrowed from the 52% who opposed Trump to the 41% who supported him in January.

In other words, even their anti-Trump enthusiasm gap – while it still exists – is closing fast. This is problematic if you’re trying to push a narrative that says the country is collapsing, the people hate the President, and the GOP is going to be decimated by an outraged nation. In fact, these results come from the same polling that tells us people aren’t all that upset… The results come from the same poll this week that found nearly six in 10 saying that things in the country are going well amid improving approval ratings for the President’s handling of major issues, including the economy, immigration and foreign trade. We now return you to CNN’s regularly scheduled 24/7 coverage of Stormy Daniels. Liberal Scream GIF from Liberal GIFs





