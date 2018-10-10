Colin Kaepernick, who’s just after justice you know, wants to trademark some weird sketch of his own face

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--October 11, 2018
He’s sacrificed everything, you know.
Well. OK. Not everything. He’s making bank off his Nike contract. He’s suing the NFL on the weird premise that he’s entitled to a job as a professional football player. And now he apparently wants to make sure that no one else can make any money off some weird rendering of his face that looks like it was done with a black Sharpie.
Kaep just wants justice, man, you know what I mean?
So long as you don’t mess around with his registered trademark, bro:
Colin Kaepernick has filed an application to trademark a black-and-white image of his face and hair, according to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records.
The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who was the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem as a means of protesting racial inequality and police brutality, applied for the trademark through a company that he owns, Inked Flash Inc., on Friday.
According to the application, Kaepernick is considering using the mark on a wide variety of items, from candles and shampoo bottles to clothes, mugs and backpacks. He may also use the mark in conjunction with “providing classes, workshops, seminars and camps in the field of self empowerment and awareness to properly interact with law enforcement” and the “production of television shows and films,” according to USPTO records.
The trademark application, which was first reported by ESPN, comes a little more than a month after Kaepernick was featured in a Nike advertising campaign.
Kaepernick, who remains a free agent and has filed a collusion grievance against NFL owners, also sought to previously trademark “I’m With Kap” for use on clothing. That application was filed in August.
Now it’s fairly obvious what this is all about. Recognize this?
Of course, that’s Michael Jordan, and this is the trademark that’s been used for years on Air Jordan shoes and other products. People everywhere recognize that trademark and they grab the products on which they see it. My son won’t wear anything but Air Jordans, and you always know it from this logo. It’s one of the most famous in the apparel industry, and one of the most powerful.
Apparently Kaepernick thinks his face can become just as powerful an icon for selling clothes, shoes and whatever else.
Well. I believe in free-market capitalism, and Colin Kaepernick is welcome to market anything he wants, including his face. If Nike wants to license his face and they think people will buy the products, God bless America.
Of course, that would be the same America whose anthem Kaepernick refuses to respect. And this would be the America in which we are protected every day by the brave and selfless police officers Colin Kaepernick slanders as dirty racist killers.
So yes. God bless America – land of opportunity, even for gaining notoriety by slandering others and then turn around and make money off said notoriety. You want to buy clothes and shoes with this guy’s face on them? It’s a free country, Jack. Don’t wear that crap to any job interview with me, though.
Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain
Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.