College Admissions Scandal Symptomatic of Left's Poison Ways

The college admissions “scandal” is not merely the tip of the proverbial iceberg, but symptomatic of how American institutions have been hijacked by the Left. No business in the United States, and higher education is surely a business, gets a bigger free pass from the government and the media than perhaps the wink and nod those two institutions give themselves, of course. Why? Because all three—Big Education, Media and Government—collude to dominate our culture and circle the wagons amidst the gigantic Liberal Transformational Sausage-Making Industrial Complex.

A counterpoint for a moment: President Trump is continually accused of guilt by association, but there was nary a word in the mainstream media that Michelle Obama’s tennis coach was implicated in the college admissions scandal. Regardless, that the coach’s connection to the Obamas was mostly tangential, nevertheless, imagine striking Michelle Obama’s name from the story and insert the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump instead and what a firestorm that would have caused in the media. Of course, nary a peep about the tennis coach’s cozy relationship with Mrs. Obama in the Lamestream Media except for the mention on Fox News. An amusing sidelight to this amazing college admissions scandal story is that wealthy people, many in show business or high tech, would waste their money so blindly sending their children to top tier schools, so completely above their little angels’ heads, instead of spending their resources on their children to help them be the best they could be, or even finding the right educational environment most suitable to them or not even to send them to college at all. Nothing today is of such overinflated value than a college education, at least one that is unearned, to be specific. The dirty little lie is not that college educations are worthless, they aren’t, but what earning a degree shows in a meaningful academic discipline is that a young person has the chops to persevere as compared to those that didn’t or don’t. In other words, a college degree is a leading indicator of future success mostly because of what it says about the person, rather than the value of the college degree. On the other hand, there are certain majors that are more valuable in the marketplace than others, specifically those in science, technology and finance, which cannot be ignored. First things first, though. Wealthy people will always have an advantage over those with fewer resources in our society, at least until the Totalitarian Left comes to power, heaven forbid, to impose their socialist equal distribution of misery policies on the United States. If a prosperous doctor or attorney or business owner can spend $200 an hour for a tutor to prep their teen-ager in the SAT, most honest, hard-working Americans can accept that. At least with those limited advantages, there is still some semblance of a meritocracy in play, and those wealthy individuals are paying full freight in tuition that allows scholarship dollars to continue to flow to the less affluent. However, outright bribery and falsification of records and photos to gain admissions to “prestige” universities is a bridge too far, and won’t be tolerated by Joe Six Pack.

Digging deeper, were the U.S. education system any other type of business in the economy, and not the liberal, brainwashing factory that it is, their leaders would be shamed in the Fake News Media, and perp-walked before the sufficiently outraged Democrats on some Witch Hunt committee for further degradation. What would be the standard for which other businesses, such as banks, and energy and car companies, or gun and cigarette makers would be held accountable? They would be accused of selling an “unsafe” product that does not work and damages the customers who buy it. How else can we then explain underemployed recent college graduates, who hold an estimated $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion in loan debt to the U.S. government? Oh, that’s why there are no hearings. The federal government is on the take too, charging (exorbitant) interest on these student loans. Here is a short list of outrages that transpire on college campuses: Conservative speakers shouted down and prevented from speaking. Conservative students assaulted by outside agitators. College students, mostly men, denied their due process rights in secret university tribunals. College football and basketball teams that earn billions of dollars in television revenue, yet pay athletes nothing while saying this is some form of noble amateurism with free educations for the players. Well check those athletes’ graduation rates. They stink, and if they do graduate it is not usually with a valuable degree. Faculty that is overwhelmingly leftist and Democrat, just like in the Fake News Media. Worthless majors and programs that are simply encounter and political indoctrination sessions sprinkled with Cultural Marxism. More than 80 percent of jobs in Pennsylvania, for example require no college degree, and there is a shortage of skilled workers in plumbing, electricity, and computer programming and other trades in the United States. Academic freedom for professors that is a joke unless you are a leftist, for if you are not, and support liberty and capitalism, you will be outed by politically-correct students with the Scarlet Letter of “C’ for conservative. Finally, college is populated by generally mush-headed 18 year olds, which is fine if they could realize at 18 one doesn’t know everything, but that’s not how the 18-year-old brain works, which is not fully developed by age 18, and does not reach full biological maturity until the mid-twenties. How do we know that so many students are mush heads? Because of the student loan debt they have acquired with no chance of re-paying! So we might as well take the vote away from 18 year olds too, so Democrats can’t pander to them at election time.

However, there is some good news. Thousands of Americans have dropped out of college and started successful businesses that have changed the world. The same can be said for people who received their educations in the military. Education increasingly is available freeonline or at least far less cost than traditional college. Recently, in another positive development, former NBA star David West announced that he is starting a professional summer basketball league in which players ages 18 to 23 will be paid and will have the regular school year to go to college or take classes if they choose. They will be treated as professionals, allowed to have agents, and gain endorsements, rather than participate in the fallacy of the “student-athlete,” in college. Were the same thing to happen with football, sports would be decoupled from academics, and then college athletics would truly be for the amateur. As Emil Faber, the founder of fictitious Faber College in the movie Animal House said, “Knowledge is Good.” However, let’s not forget what Carmine Sabatini said, in the film The Freshman: “So this is college, I didn’t miss much.” Yes, it’s not simply the college admissions process that needs an overhauling; it’s the whole enterprise. Treat college like facebook; don’t participate or at least minimize your exposure.

Daniel Wiseman is an independent political commentator, who focuses on national and international affairs. He spent nine years as a professional journalist in Wyoming before working in fund-raising, non-profit management, and is now working in New York City. Wiseman focuses his writing on how to bring the United States back to its Constitutional moorings. He writes exclusively for Canada Free Press.