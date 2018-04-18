Comey whines that the GOP ‘left him and many others’—when it supported a candidate who

To be blunt, it isn’t just the GOP that’s left James Comey. It’s pretty much everyone. …And it’s ALL his own fault.

I look forward to the day when someone asks me, “what was the name of that guy who ran the FBI and spent all his time whining?” I’ll think for a moment and reply, “Oh yeah. That guy. Good question. Joe Haney, maybe? No…that was the guy from Green Acres.” Then I’ll look at my phone and say “Oh yeah! James Comey! I wonder whatever happened to him?”

Sadly, that day has not yet arrived. Comey is still everywhere. You can’t swing a dead cat without hitting a picture of his weepy, well-rehearsed, puppy-dog look. Don’t believe me? There’s one at the top of this page. Despite his history of lies, dubious assertions, petty jabs, and ineptitude, Comey seems desperate to remain in the spotlight – and he appears to think he’s going to do that as something other than a courtroom defendant. What will he do? I have a hunch he just told us. James Comey is positioning himself as God-King of the Nevertrumpers. He made that clear during a recent CBS News Podcast: Former FBI Director James Comey was a registered Republican for most of his life, but now he believes “the Republican Party has left me and many others.” “I just think they’ve lost their way and I can’t be associated with it,” Comey said in an interview on the ABC News podcast “Start Here,” adding that he no longer considers himself a Republican. He said he believes the Republican Party began to change during the 2016 presidential campaign and has continued to change with President Donald Trump in office. It wasn’t until he was fired by Trump that Comey started to focus more on politics and realized, “These people don’t represent anything I believe in.”

That’s right. According to Comey, the party didn’t “change” when it ran an admirable dinosaur like Bob Dole against young, hip, Bill Clinton. It also didn’t “change” when Bush barely managed to win squeakers against two truly awful Democrat candidates. Nor did it “change” when it foisted a widely despised John McCain (who turned out to be the party’s worst, most out-of-touch candidate ever) on its base, and it didn’t “change” when it ran wishy-washy flip-flopper, Mitt Romney. It only “began to change” when a candidate emerged who could actually win. Now Comey’s GOP divorce has been finalized via the “Lyin Comey” website. He noted that the Republican National Committee launched a website dedicated to him: LyinComey.com. He said it served as “no better evidence” that the GOP had left him. “I see the Republican Party, as near as I can tell, reflects now entirely Donald Trump’s values,” Comey told host Brad Mielke. “It doesn’t reflect values at all. It’s transactional, it’s ego-driven, it’s in service to his ego. And it’s, I think, consoling itself that we’re going to achieve important policy goals — a tax cut or something.” Here’s the thing: James Comey did lie. He did so repeatedly. He also wrote Hillary Clinton’s exoneration months before he even interviewed her, listed her crimes in a live TV appearance, refused to hold her accountable, and has been savaged for his many failures by prominent figures on both sides of the aisle. Remember this?

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

