You didn't tune in for the lectures? We aren't interested in your platitudes, your preening political correctness, or your condescension

Congrats, Hollywood! Oscar ratings plummet to all-time low



I didn’t watch the Oscars last night. To me, enduring a nigh-endless litany of lectures and virtue-signaling from a bunch of multi-millionaire actors sounds more like torture than entertainment. I have better things to do than burn four hours on a parade of morally-bankrupt hypocrites. It seems I’m not alone.

We aren’t interested in your platitudes, your preening political correctness, or your condescension. According to Deadline Hollywood, last night’s Oscars telecast is on track to be the lowest-rated in history. Last night’t ceremony drew a 18.9 Live+same day rating in the metered market households. That was -16% from last year’s 22.4 rating, which was a nine-year low. The 18.9 appears to be an all-time low for the Oscars, below the previous low ratings point for the Oscars, logged with the 2008 telecast (21.9), hosted by Jon Stewart, when No Country For Old Men won Best Picture. Last year, those metered market results last year translated to 32.9 million viewers — also a nine-year low — and a 9.1 rating among adults 18-49. I’m absolutely certain the “stars” don’t care, but there’s a lesson here for the Hollywood elite should they be interested in learning it. We’ve had enough. It’s just that simple. We are sick of you. Like a wind-up monkey with a pair of symbols, you’re supposed to offer us brief moments of entertainment. We aren’t interested in your platitudes, your preening political correctness, or your condescension. We don’t particularly care about your lofty “vision,” and we don’t look to you as an example of how we’re supposed to be living our lives. In fact, it’s just the opposite.

Hollywood has been thoroughly exposed as a haven for pedophiles, rapists, and misogynists Hollywood has been thoroughly exposed as a haven for pedophiles, rapists, and misogynists. It’s also clear that the women at the core of the “TimesUp” movement (looking at you Streep) were more than happy to champion the industry’s worst people as long as there was no personal career cost. Make no mistake, they’re Hollywood royalty. They knew what was going on ...and did nothing. Thanks to their actions (and inaction) we’re no longer buying into the “glitz and glamour” lie. We know what you are, and we don’t care for it. We have no reason to help you out of the hole you dug yourselves into. We’re not interested in watching people who looked the other way - for decades - congratulate themselves while telling the rest of America that “we can do better.” We’re no longer going to waste our time on gun control lectures from an industry that generates billions by fetishizing gun violence. When you offer us something entertaining, yes, an ever-decreasing number of us will probably still show up. Maybe, if you spend a decade or two working really hard at it, you can even turn this mess around. ...But, please, don’t expect us to indulge your annual night of grotesque self-aggrandizement.

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

