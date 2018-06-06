Connecticut liberals: We’ll get the spending under control as soon as you lend us $500 million…

But have they got a deal for you! Approve half-a-billion in new debt, and after that, they promise, they’ll really really really get their profligate spending under control. Like, for reals and everything.

It’s a promise!

It is a rare step in the world of municipal debt. No other state has attached such fiscal austerity measures to an outstanding bond issue, according to analysts at S&P Global Ratings. The restrictions will stay in place for the next five years.

The unusual offer has the potential to lower borrowing costs for Connecticut in the near term and enforce fiscal discipline following a bitter state budget battle in 2017. The covenants helped win enough support to end the stalemate.

But the restrictions could also hamstring the state in the event of a future crisis. The only way to suspend certain covenants is with a three-fifths vote of the legislature and a declaration of fiscal emergency from the governor. The current governor, Dannel Malloy, is scheduled to leave office in January.

“If it goes badly the cost might be really high,” said Kim Rueben, senior fellow at the Urban Institute