Conservative Republicans Must Have a Drastic Change in Strategy To Survive



As Special Counsel Robert Mueller racks up the guilty pleas for minor infractions by supporters of President Trump unrelated to Russian Collusion and ignores the crimes committed by members of the FBI, DOJ, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, it should come as no surprise that Conservatives are playing in the wrong game. Even after Republicans won the White House, Senate and House of Representatives they acted as if they had lost. Always on the defensive and forever begging for forgiveness from an ideology that never accepts it, Conservatives had better huddle up and change their tactics or get used to second place in a two-party race.

In the current political arena, Conservatives are facing off against Leftists Democrats in a blood sport where the current rules only favor the left. It’s more than just a lopsided playing field; it’s a contest where Conservatives are forbidden to score and are the only side charged with penalties. And yet conservatives continue to enter these contests expecting to be treated fairly. A lie is only a lie if it emanates from the lips of a Conservative; otherwise, it’s called a misstatement with no repercussions. Immunity agreements are only granted to those close to leftist Democrats under investigation otherwise everyone associated with a Conservative under investigation is blackmailed with career ending, bankruptcy producing charges. Even as evidence mounted that the entire Russian collusion investigation was a fiasco, the liberal propaganda networks shouted Trump’s guilt. It mattered not that the whole debacle relied on manufactured evidence paid for by Hillary Clinton. Serious crimes by Obama and Clinton such as Benghazi, the VA, Fast and Furious, and the IRS that took both the rights and the lives of actual American citizens were covered as if they were of little importance. With all the congressional hearings and contempt of Congress charges, not a single leftist Democrat had lost their job. How many times have we watched a conservative win a debate against a liberal only to be lambasted as being too much of a bully or mean-spirited? As guests on leftist media, conservatives are usually outnumbered two to one or three to one if you count the host. Take conservative commentator Ben Shapiro who was physically assaulted on television by transgender reporter Zoey Tur, and it was he who was criticized for hurting his/her feelings.

It appears to be acceptable for conservatives to be labeled by their race, age and sex without a hint of any objection by the media whereas the mere mentioning of race, sex or age by a conservative is grounds for ridicule, scorn and being further labeled as a racist, sexist or bigot. In the 1980 movie “My Bodyguard” actor Chris Makepeace gets actor Adam Baldwin to become his bodyguard to help him against the tormenting antics of the bully played by Matt Dillon until Dillion himself gets a bodyguard. Dillon now can once again say or do anything he wants to Makepeace because when push comes to shove, his bodyguard steps in and assaults anyone challenging Dillon. The politicized, propaganda media in this country is the bodyguard of the forces on the left. They are the protector for all leftist Democrats, and lunatic liberals who are allowed to say or do just about anything without repercussions or accountability as the media will mercilessly pounce on anyone challenging or questioning the absurdity gushing like Niagara Falls from leftist windbags. Conservatives currently have no such protector, and so the public is bombarded night after night with false propaganda hearing only the left’s side of the story. So conservatives must change the way they deal with a unified leftist front, and one such way is to have a united front themselves. Conservatives must also take the political game as seriously as the leftists do. In this country, conservatives still outnumber liberals, but you would never know it by the voting tallies. Investments must be made by conservatives in the news reporting business not to counter leftist propaganda with conservative propaganda but to have a chance to explain all sides of a story clearly. The adage “The best defense is a good offense” applies to politics as well and conservatives would be wise to initiate steps to retake back ground lost over the past years, such as demanding the right to have God put back in our schools, to have English as the official language and verify that only United States citizens have the right to vote in this country. These are only a few of the actions needed to bring this country back on course and realize the promise to make America Great Again.

Rick Hayes lives in the epicenter of liberal land where reality and truth will never encounter a welcome mat.

An award-winning writer and photographer, with over twenty years of professional experience in both fields, Hayes started his journalism adventure after a successful, eye-opening career as a Banker in Wall Street. Although he spent his early work life surrounded by custom made shirts, expensive ties and the shiniest of shoes, Hayes was an accomplished singer, cutting a few records with a local band and appearing on one of the first cable shows.

Working for a weekly New York paper, in one of the most politically corrupt areas in the State, he began investing his time trying to understand the nature of corruption.