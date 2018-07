Leadership results versus positionship tells the story

Contrasting Trump’s leadership with Obama’s positionship



Barack Obama was in a leadership position as president. He used it to try to appease his political party, the liberal media, public opinion and his big financial donors. As a result, he “led from behind” – and that’s his own description. You might call this positionship. He wasn’t interested in leading. He was interested in holding the position.

Donald Trump is in the same leadership position, and he does not try to appease his political party, any of the media, public opinion nor any of his donors. But he listens to input, makes a decision, and then leads. That’s actual leadership. The Democrats and the liberal media did not want President Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un because something constructive might result. It did. The USA and North Korea are nowtrying to hammer out the details of a road to denuclearization of North Korea, if the liberals would just stop yapping about what they don’t know. The Democrats and the liberal media did not want this administration to enforce the “zero tolerance” immigration laws, because fewer illegal immigrants might sneak into the country, more criminal illegals might be arrested and more valid deportations might occur. Yep, it all happened. And now, the Democrats and the liberal media do not want President Trump to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, because something constructive might result. We will see. They have not accepted the fact that Democrat suggestions and liberal soundbites do not determine what President Trump does for the good of the country and the good of the people. Their objection to the meeting with Putin is based solely on a carefully timed indictment of 12 Russians who allegedly interfered in our last presidential election. All we know so far is that they hacked into the DNC computers, which had no impact on the outcome of the presidential election. Our presidential elections are too decentralized for that to matter, and it did not.

Democrats and liberals want this president to stop using Twitter, because they do not want him taking his message and reaction to stuff directly to the people. They want to control the narrative and he will not let them. The liberal media do not want to be referred to as fake news, even though more and more people are seeing that for themselves every day. Real leadership is W.A.R.: Working on the right problems.

Asking the right questions.

Removing barriers to success. President Trump is doing that domestically, with NATO, with Angela Merkel of Germany, with Theresa May of Britain and with others as he continues to show strong leadership. That’s a whole lot different from working on the wrong problems, appeasing Democrats and liberals and reminding people how smart they are supposed to be. Really! Leadership results versus positionship tells the story.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Herman Cain’s column is distributed by CainTV, which can be found at Herman Cain

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.-- Follow these instructions on registering