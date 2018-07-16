Contrasting Trump’s leadership with Obama’s positionship

You might call this positionship. He wasn’t interested in leading. He was interested in holding the position.

Barack Obama was in a leadership position as president. He used it to try to appease his political party, the liberal media, public opinion and his big financial donors. As a result, he “led from behind” – and that’s his own description.

Donald Trump is in the same leadership position, and he does not try to appease his political party, any of the media, public opinion nor any of his donors. But he listens to input, makes a decision, and then leads. That’s actual leadership.

The Democrats and the liberal media did not want President Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un because something constructive might result. It did. The USA and North Korea are nowtrying to hammer out the details of a road to denuclearization of North Korea, if the liberals would just stop yapping about what they don’t know.

The Democrats and the liberal media did not want this administration to enforce the “zero tolerance” immigration laws, because fewer illegal immigrants might sneak into the country, more criminal illegals might be arrested and more valid deportations might occur. Yep, it all happened.

And now, the Democrats and the liberal media do not want President Trump to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, because something constructive might result. We will see. They have not accepted the fact that Democrat suggestions and liberal soundbites do not determine what President Trump does for the good of the country and the good of the people.

Their objection to the meeting with Putin is based solely on a carefully timed indictment of 12 Russians who allegedly interfered in our last presidential election. All we know so far is that they hacked into the DNC computers, which had no impact on the outcome of the presidential election. Our presidential elections are too decentralized for that to matter, and it did not.