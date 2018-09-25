WhatFinger

If Dems are openly willing to trash the 1st, 2nd, 4th, and 10th Amendments, why would the nation’s defining legal underpinning be any different?

Coons: It’s up to Kavanaugh to disprove these allegations

By —— Bio and Archives--September 25, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Coons: It’s up to Kavanaugh to disprove these allegations
Yesterday, we discussed Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono’s call to abandon the presumption of innocence – and sanity – in the pursuit of Brett Kavanaugh’s destruction. That shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone, since it’s been the Dems’ M.O. ever since the Clarence Thomas hearings.  That they’re trying to turn the government into a third-world banana-republic style kangaroo court is nothing new.  The only thing that’s changed is they’re starting to admit it.

Today, we have another prominent Democrat who’s foolish enough to tell you what his party’s base believes. This time, It’s Delaware Senator Chris Coons.

He’s pretty sure that – despite a complete and total lack of evidence or corroborating witnesses – Kavanaugh is guilty and should be run out of town on a rail.  …Unless that is, he can do the impossible and prove a negative.  According to Coons, the “burden” is now on the accused.

“It is Judge Kavanaugh who is seeking a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court, and who I think now bears the burden of disproving these allegations, rather than Dr. Ford and Ms. Ramirez who should be dismissed with slanderous accusations.”

I’d defend the concept of being innocent until PROVEN guilty, and say “that’s not how it’s supposed to work in America,” but if Dems are openly willing to trash the 1st, 2nd, 4th, and 10th Amendments, why would the nation’s defining legal underpinning be any different?

Here’s Senator Coons, bringing his glassy, dim-bulb, stare to MSNBC:



CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: