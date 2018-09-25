Coons: It’s up to Kavanaugh to disprove these allegations

Yesterday, we discussed Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono’s call to abandon the presumption of innocence – and sanity – in the pursuit of Brett Kavanaugh’s destruction. That shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone, since it’s been the Dems’ M.O. ever since the Clarence Thomas hearings. That they’re trying to turn the government into a third-world banana-republic style kangaroo court is nothing new. The only thing that’s changed is they’re starting to admit it.

Today, we have another prominent Democrat who’s foolish enough to tell you what his party’s base believes. This time, It’s Delaware Senator Chris Coons.

He’s pretty sure that – despite a complete and total lack of evidence or corroborating witnesses – Kavanaugh is guilty and should be run out of town on a rail. …Unless that is, he can do the impossible and prove a negative. According to Coons, the “burden” is now on the accused.

“It is Judge Kavanaugh who is seeking a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court, and who I think now bears the burden of disproving these allegations, rather than Dr. Ford and Ms. Ramirez who should be dismissed with slanderous accusations.”

I’d defend the concept of being innocent until PROVEN guilty, and say “that’s not how it’s supposed to work in America,” but if Dems are openly willing to trash the 1st, 2nd, 4th, and 10th Amendments, why would the nation’s defining legal underpinning be any different?

Here’s Senator Coons, bringing his glassy, dim-bulb, stare to MSNBC:





