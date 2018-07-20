Corrupt in Every Sense of the Word

For years, now, many of us have pointed out that much of the radical leftist activity here and abroad has been instigated and funded by a secretive group of fascist Democrat millionaires. Of course, the left, as it always does when confronted with damning truth, had its rabid attack dogs in the Propaganda Ministry, aka the “mainstream” media, label us all as tinfoil hat wearing conspiracy nuts. Now, according to an article in the Washington Free Beacon , a shadowy group that calls themselves the Patriotic Millionaires is moving from behind the scenes funding to out front activism.

Their agenda appears to be classic fascism – a partnership between an über-wealthy elite and government, with the masses (read: We, the People) providing the labor under a socialist system. In furtherance of this goal, one of their members, Scott Wallace, is running for Congress as a Democrat in a Republican district in Pennsylvania. As is often the case with Democrats, he has not resided in his district, but moved there from, of all places, South Africa where he managed the Wallace Global Foundation, a funding source for all sorts of odious leftist groups and projects. One of the groups his foundation funded, Zero Population Growth, advocates abortion and families be “taxed to the hilt” for “irresponsible breeding.” They blamed overpopulation on the “white middle-class” that “use up more than their share of resources and do more than their share of polluting”. South Africa, by the way, has just declared open season on white people and is moving to confiscate all the white owned farms. But I digress.

The Patriotic Millionaires are affiliated with the Agenda Project and the Democracy Alliance, both founded by raging, unapologetic fascist, George Soros. They want bigger government, higher taxes, and the proven disastrous guaranteed minimum wage – absurdly and euphemistically called the “universal living wage”. It would be interesting to see how much of their sub-rosa funding goes to groups like Antifa and BLM and openly communist unions like the SEIU.

Meanwhile, back in The Swamp, aka Washington D.C., the FBI Office of the Inspector General, released a report that describes what to a normal person appears to be incredibly corrupt and possibly criminal actions by an FBI Special Agent. If you or I or an average government employee had committed similar acts, we’d have been fired immediately and probably indicted on criminal charges. So far, from the DoJ and the FBI…crickets. I predict a wrist slap, but would love to be proved wrong. In any case, what we are seeing here is more of what is clearly a pattern of endemic fiscal and political corruption in an agency once known for being “untouchable”.

We seem to have reached a point in present day America where the Rule of Law can be ignored with impunity. Each day, those out to undermine and subvert the Constitution and our constitutional republican form of government commit new outrages that are not merely covered up by the Propaganda Ministry and politicians on both sides of the Aisle, but rationalized and “justified” and actively encouraged.