Dividing people by concocting "awareness" of how food defines race and gender (another misanthropic concept that challenges nature) is academia creating culture not studying it.

Corrupting nutrition with "food justice"

At first blush, it’s hard to determine if “food justice” refers to weighing the equality of edible components on one’s plate, how what is eaten affects one’s sense of justice, if food types and distribution indicates human equality/inequality, or…? Actually, it comes down to an absurd, and flimsy concept, yet it’s being instituted as a minor field of study at one of the United States’ foremost agricultural schools, Oregon State University. Titled “Food in Culture and Social Justice,” the degree is faddish at best and pointless at the least.

The questions posed above regarding the ‘why’ behind the undergraduate certificate is skirted with this hazy description: “Cultural analyses of food and food production lead us to question the level of social justice within the local and global food systems. Community food security is a condition in which all community residents obtain a safe, culturally acceptable, nutritionally adequate diet through a sustainable food system that maximizes community self-reliance and social justice.” In one way, delivering a course of study predicated on social justice makes sense in this educational atmosphere of assigning every thought a political, especially racial, overtone because, in case you hadn’t noticed, everything now is defined by race. And race is nonexistent. It is a social construct of men of “education” whose purpose was to categorize everything under the sun, including mankind by creating criteria of difference, not to be confused with individuality. There is one problem with this—there are as many exceptions to their rules as there are rules. Example: no one is really black, brown or white. Skin colors are myriad and not one individual matches another. How many know that the classification of three races (Caucasoid, Negroid and Mongoloid—all politically incorrect terms today) were based on geographic origin and not physical attributes at all? Obviously no professor spending all their time developing academic studies based on skin tone, which includes this latest dive into the murky waters of social justice. Instead they are working overtime to divide the one human race into multiple categories that are really ethnicities, not races.

Getting back to the social justice, or injustice depending on one’s perspective, things have gotten so out of hand that an academic conference has dubbed the Veggie Tales cartoon series as racist. Supposing that cultivated foods can indicate “community self-reliance and social justice” it simply must make sense that a colorful array of vegetables like red peppers, green cucumbers and purple eggplants are recognized as symbols of inequality. A student leader at OSU indicated that the School of Language, Culture and Society program “wouldn’t hurt anyone’s chances of getting a job after college…” Are you kidding? Any employer who wants to hire someone who can focus on their work first and foremost is not going to be interested in employees who get distracted by petty social issues, let alone receiving a minor that focuses on “Fat Studies” and “Cash, Class and Culture: Hunter-Gatherers to Capitalism.” That is, unless they’re applying for SJW nonprofits or a government job. Understanding what different people eat because of what grows where and their traditional habits is purposeful in assisting developing countries to harvest bumper crops that feed their people. Dividing people by concocting “awareness” of how food defines race and gender (another misanthropic concept that challenges nature) is academia creating culture not studying it.

