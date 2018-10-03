Cory Booker: It doesn’t matter if Kavanaugh is innocent or guilty . . . there are ‘questions’

If you’ve been watching the news for the last two days, you’ve seen something become painfully clear. Democrats and their press allies know that the FBI’s newest Kavanaugh investigation isn’t going their way, and the narrative has – once again – shifted.

Everyone is backing off the assault, harassment, and rape charges as it grows increasingly obvious that they’re unsubstantiated by anything other than Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony. Blasey Ford’s name is appearing less and less frequently in “news” reports as questions mount about her background and possible perjury.

As a result, both the media and Kavanaugh’s political enemies have decided to switch gears and stick almost exclusively with nebulous arguments about college drinking and temperament.

…And there’s potential 2020 embarrassment, Cory Booker. Everyone’s favorite Spartacus-impersonator has decided to go a different route. He’s just plain admitting the left doesn’t care if Kavanaugh is guilty or innocent of any of the charges. “Questions” have been raised, and that’s all he needs to destroy a man’s life.

What an absolute garbage human being.





