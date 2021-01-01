Counterfeit absentee ballot papers could be the smoking gun

Evidence that counterfeit absentee voting ballot papers may have been counted at the 2020 elections was presented to Georgia’s Senate Election Law Study Subcommittee and the Senate Judiciary Committee on December 30, 2020 . Well credentialed digital ID systems inventor—Jovan Pulitzer—focused on Fulton County where:

6,000 counterfeit votes found in Fulton County’s 517,459 votes would therefore be enough to give Trump victory in Georgia. Pulitzer pointed out a number of irregularities in the ballot papers used in Fulton County:

Biden’s winning margin in Georgia overall was only 11,799 out of a total vote count of 4,997,716—Biden securing 2,473,633 votes to Trump’s 2,461,854 votes.

Pulitzer offered to do an audit of the actual ballot papers free of charge to the State.

Access to those 517,549 ballots—what Pulitzer termed the “physical artifact”- could enable the audit to be completed in about two hours.

“I have no regard for the smoking mirrors of how the machines work, the hidden stuff in the code, or how this machine is supposed to be programmed. If the machine worked according to programming none of us would be standing here. We’re here because something broke. So I’m saying ‘I don’t care about the machine’. I don’t even care about the code that was written in the machine. What I care about is that physical artifact. And you know what? That physical artifact has material differences from district to district that should not be there…Why are they there?”

It was really akin to checking a wad of $100 dollar bills to weed out the fakes from the real notes.

