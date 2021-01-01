Counterfeit absentee ballot papers could be the smoking gun

By David Singer —— Bio and Archives--January 4, 2021
Evidence that counterfeit absentee voting ballot papers may have been counted at the 2020 elections was presented to Georgia’s Senate Election Law Study Subcommittee and the Senate Judiciary Committee on December 30, 2020.
Well credentialed digital ID systems inventor—Jovan Pulitzer—focused on Fulton County where:
Biden’s winning margin in Georgia overall was only 11,799 out of a total vote count of 4,997,716—Biden securing 2,473,633 votes to Trump’s 2,461,854 votes.
6,000 counterfeit votes found in Fulton County’s 517,459 votes would therefore be enough to give Trump victory in Georgia.
Pulitzer pointed out a number of irregularities in the ballot papers used in Fulton County:
” rel=“nofollow”>
Checking suspicious ballots for such recurring marks can easily weed out fraudulent votes.
Pulitzer offered to do an audit of the actual ballot papers free of charge to the State.
Access to those 517,549 ballots—what Pulitzer termed the “physical artifact”- could enable the audit to be completed in about two hours.
“I have no regard for the smoking mirrors of how the machines work, the hidden stuff in the code, or how this machine is supposed to be programmed. If the machine worked according to programming none of us would be standing here. We’re here because something broke.
So I’m saying ‘I don’t care about the machine’. I don’t even care about the code that was written in the machine. What I care about is that physical artifact. And you know what? That physical artifact has material differences from district to district that should not be there…Why are they there?”
It was really akin to checking a wad of $100 dollar bills to weed out the fakes from the real notes.
Pulitzer added:
“We would be able to tell if they were folded, if they were counterfeit, whether they were filled out by a human hand, whether they were printed by a machine, whether they were batch-fed continually over and over, we can detect every bit of that,”
Pulitzer noted Federal law requires all ballot papers be retained for 22 months.
The Committee unanimously passed a motion to have Fulton County’s absentee ballots audited.
The Superior Court of Fulton County is now set to hear a petition from a group of Georgian voters according to Garland Favorito—one of the petitioners:
“We have just received notice that we will be granted a hearing Monday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. on our Emergency Petition to visually inspect and forensically examine all Fulton County mail-in ballots. That includes those processed at State Farm Arena and those that auditors detected as potentially fraudulent.”
Could counterfeit absentee votes help explain the massive 15.9% increase in total USA voter turnout from 136,669,276 in 2016 to 158,432,595 in 2020?
Could similar audits in selected counties uncover sufficient counterfeit absentee votes to erode small Biden leads in Wisconsin (20,608), Nevada (33,596), and Arizona (10,457)?
Not a word from the legacy mainstream media on this smoking gun of emerging national significance.
David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International—an organization calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at: jordanispalestine.blogspot.com