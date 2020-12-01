Court orders inspection into possible counterfeit ballots in Georgia

By David Singer ——Bio and Archives--April 15, 2021
Agreement by all parties on a detailed plan for maintaining the secrecy and security of absentee ballots cast in Fulton County Georgia has seen the Fulton County Superior Court on April 13 give the go-ahead for the images of some 140000 to 1500000 absentee ballot papers in Fulton County to be produced within 5 days for examination by two experts nominated by the Petitioners in proceedings commenced under Civil Action 2020CV343938 (“Civil Action”).
The experts together have about 40 years’ experience in forensic documents analysis. They will be helped by 45 other persons nominated by the Petitioners.
It has been made clear to the Court that the experts will be looking to ascertain how many – if any - counterfeit ballots were counted.
The Judge is taking on advisement the question of whether or not to unseal the actual paper ballots – but as an intermediate or threshold step ordered that date-stamped images be provided to the Petitioners for inspection.
The hearing has been adjourned for 30 days to allow the inspection process to be undertaken.
Claims made by six hand count auditors in the Civil Action allege they had observed:
- three boxes containing I00% Biden ballots and three boxes containing 98% + Biden ballots
- ballots that were not marked with a writing instrument but appeared to be marked with toner
- ballots that were different in the stock or paper used to other ballot papers
- ballots that were not creased
- nine unsecured ballot bags
Additionally it was claimed that an Open Records Request to inspect the ballots while in the custody of the Fulton County Elections Board was not responded to in accordance with but contrary to state law.
Particular interest should center on the inspection of votes counted at or about 1:34 a.m. on November 4, 2020 when Biden received 136,155 votes to Trump’s 29115 votes - eroding Trump’s then lead.
Evidence was also presented that similar occurrences had occurred in:
- Michigan at or about 5:31 a.m. on November 4, 2020 – Biden 141258 votes to Trump’s 5968 votes and
- Wisconsin at or about 3:42 a.m. on November 4, 2020 – Biden 142379 votes to Trump’s 25163 votes
Fulton County had achieved national prominence following the emergence of a video on December 3, 2020 alleging electoral fraud had occurred in the State Farms Arena polling booth located in Fulton County - which was promptly debunked by State election officials the next day.
On December 30, 2020 Georgia’s Senate Election Law Study Subcommittee and the Senate Judiciary Committee (Committee) unanimously passed a motion to conduct a forensic audit of absentee ballot papers in Fulton County after hearing evidence that two different ballot papers had allegedly been used in Fulton County with the following differing distinguishing features:
Submissions made on April 13th in the Civil Action indicate that not all the blank ballot papers had been printed in Georgia but that some were printed in Arizona.
This case now offers hope of eventually establishing whether counterfeit votes:
The integrity of the voting process has finally begun under Court-ordered scrutiny.
David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International—an organization calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at: jordanispalestine.blogspot.com