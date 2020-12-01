Court orders inspection into possible counterfeit ballots in Georgia

Agreement by all parties on a detailed plan for maintaining the secrecy and security of absentee ballots cast in Fulton County Georgia has seen the Fulton County Superior Court on April 13 give the go-ahead for the images of some 140000 to 1500000 absentee ballot papers in Fulton County to be produced within 5 days for examination by two experts nominated by the Petitioners in proceedings commenced under Civil Action 2020CV343938 (“Civil Action”).

Question of whether or not to unseal the actual paper ballots

The experts together have about 40 years’ experience in forensic documents analysis. They will be helped by 45 other persons nominated by the Petitioners.

It has been made clear to the Court that the experts will be looking to ascertain how many – if any - counterfeit ballots were counted.

The Judge is taking on advisement the question of whether or not to unseal the actual paper ballots – but as an intermediate or threshold step ordered that date-stamped images be provided to the Petitioners for inspection.

The hearing has been adjourned for 30 days to allow the inspection process to be undertaken.

Claims made by six hand count auditors in the Civil Action allege they had observed:

three boxes containing I00% Biden ballots and three boxes containing 98% + Biden ballots ballots that were not marked with a writing instrument but appeared to be marked with toner ballots that were different in the stock or paper used to other ballot papers ballots that were not creased nine unsecured ballot bags

Additionally it was claimed that an Open Records Request to inspect the ballots while in the custody of the Fulton County Elections Board was not responded to in accordance with but contrary to state law.