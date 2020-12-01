“Why do Governments treat the risk of catching COVID-19 equal to the risk of dying from COVID-19?”

COVID-19 Risk Mismanagement

Most are now aware that COVID-19 is a discriminate killer that heavily favours prey with compromised immune systems, which explains its deadly rampage through long-term care facilities. We know the risk of dying from COVID-19 is not the same for those in their 20s as those in their 80s, but our Government’s drastic COVID-19 responses ignore that reality to craft zero-tolerance, one-size-fits-all policy that applies to every citizen whether needed or not. Why? The U.S. Center for Disease Control numbers as of August 18, 2020 compare the relative risk of COVID caused Hospitalization and Death by age group, and the risk disparities are enormous.

Why would Government knowingly eliminate risk from COVID policy considerations? The Hospitalization numbers are inflated due to faulty tests and policy that idiotically pushes asymptomatic, non-infectious, healthy individuals into the system thereby wasting money, time, and resources. As such, these numbers are rendered meaningless because they do not reflect the reality of COVID-19 risk differences. For those between 75 and 84, the risk of dying is a staggering 220 times higher than youngsters aged 18 to 29, so how does it make any sense to treat the two groups as being of equal risk? The risk of dying for school age children between 5-17 is a further 16 times less than even the 18 to 29 Comparison Group, meaning that people 85 plus are 16*630, or 10,080, times more likely to die from COVID-19 than the kids. To erroneously equate 1 with 10,080 is a ridiculously massive mistake so to knowingly equate the two must be a gargantuan deceit—-a deliberate attempt to mislead people. Lies of this magnitude are never spread to benefit those being lied to. The only benefit accrues to the liars, which in this case are the politicians who get to maintain their stolen draconian power to remove or allow us our rights and freedoms. Why would Government knowingly eliminate risk from COVID policy considerations? It is readily apparent that risk driven COVID-19 policy would be a regulatory nightmare for businesses to comply with. Imagine customers being subjected to greater restrictions or regulations simply by aging a year at the stroke of midnight. Ridiculous, and obviously unworkable. Imagine COVID-19 Enforcement personnel arresting a 50-year-old celebrating their birthday because their risk level jumped by a factor of 3 fifteen minutes ago. Nonsensically unworkable.

They simply cannot craft rational COVID-19 policy by taking known risk levels into account They simply cannot craft rational COVID-19 policy by taking known risk levels into account. What they really are doing is continuing the original, risk-ignorant, policy proscriptions. Put yourself in their shoes back at the beginning of the COVID scare. Model projections shrieked of DEATH, and more DEATH. Unfortunately, those models were just guessing because they had no real data to work with. This means there was no actual knowledge of COVID-19’s’ infection or mortality rates when the original COVID-19 measures were enacted. None, meaning our Government responses are rooted in purposeful ignorance – an ignorance manufactured, promoted, and now sustained, by the media fear factory. They bet on the models being accurate and, as the reality of risk ratios prove, they lost that bet. They are now faced with the choice of admitting the error and ending the response or doubling down on the lie. They’ve maliciously chosen to continue deceiving their people, but that path necessitates the removal of risk from policy considerations, which is done by treating all cases as equals. The question is, which risk level to base deliberations on? They could choose the near zero risk groups but that would spell the end of most COVID-19 regulations and likely lead to them being held accountable for their harmful actions to date. In truth, this should have been their default position as they worked to gather real data before dropping tyranny’s hammer on us. Our politicians, unsurprisingly, have taken a different path. As they can’t honestly craft risk specific policy, the only way to enforce COVID-19 regulations on the entire country is to choose the highest risk level as the baseline, thereby subjecting everybody to the regime’s rules whether they’re at risk or not. Boom! People 10,000 times less at risk of COVID-19 death are subject to restrictions that cannot in any way, shape, or form benefit them in the slightest. All those low risk people will lose something, and it will be a freedom. We’ve been stripped of the right to go to school, hang out, visit grandparents, sit together, throw a party, dine out, and more. These rights, and others, are being forcefully taken from the vast majority of people at who are at near zero risk. Why do politicians—at the behest of only Fake News—wrongfully insist on treating all infections equally? Ask, and you will be ignored or bullied into silence.

Applied Risk Mismanagement Imagine if police removed risk disparities from speeding violations and treated 1 kph over the limit the same as, say, 50 kph over the speed limit. How well would we accept that kind of stupidity? Furthermore, this scenario isn’t remotely close to representing the scale of COVID risk disparities because to do so we’d need vehicles capable of speeds in excess of 10,000 kph. The principle remains the same with DUI’s, but again, the risk disparities can’t be matched because they would lead to death well before reaching peak differences. In this case, .08% blood alcohol level would be treated equivalent to 8000%, slightly higher than the .25% to .399% indicative of alcohol poisoning. [Source: What Is the Lethal Blood Alcohol Level?] The insurance industry is driven by actual statistics, so imagine what would happen if they, as Government does with COVID-19, treated all age groups as being at equal risk of death. In other words, every individual purchasing life insurance would pay exactly the same premium regardless of lifestyle or age. How long could such an insurance company survive? These examples, absurd as they are, accurately reflect the deceitful fraud behind COVID-19 regulations. What do they say about our elected leaders?



