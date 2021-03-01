What Warming World?

Crazy Temperatures! Sometimes It's Hot, Sometimes It's Cold

In 1987 NASA’s James Hansen, one of the folks credited with starting the global warming scare, predicted the world would be 3 C warmer by 2020. Reality: average temperature was only 0.44 C higher. In 2013 it was predicted that Arctic summers may be ice free by 2020. Reality: The prediction was 3.9 million square kilometers wrong at the annual minimum in September 2020. 1 Data show the Arctic more stable than media doomsayers portray it to be. Arctic temps show little change over the past 90 years. 2

Greenland aerial survey of 1938 by the Danes. That showed glacier melt similar to today Okay, let’s look at some other places in the world. Northeast China has not been cooperating with the anthropogenic global warming narrative. A few years ago, NE China was shown to be up to 7-9 C warmer than present during the Early Holocene. Now, two new studies indicate this region has cooled 2-3 C since the mid-1800s, with more extensive drought conditions in the 1930s than in recent decades and no overall precipitation since the 1700s. 3 Japan winters are not warming. Over the past 32 years, Japan’s mean winter temperatures have cooled modestly despite the past 4 of 5 winters having been mild. It appears that global warming left Japan decades ago. 4 Today some scientists like claiming the present is warmer than at any time in the past 1000 years and suggest Greenland ice sheets are rapidly melting. But the results of core reconstruction show that it was warmer in the past some 80 years ago. This fits well with the Greenland aerial survey of 1938 by the Danes. That showed glacier melt similar to today. 5 Australia was warmer around 1880-1920 than now. South Africa was warmer in the 1940s. 5 Sure, some regions of the Earth have been warming in recent decades or at some point in the last 100 years. Some regions have been cooling for decades at a time. And many regions have shown no significant net changes or trends in either direction relative to the last few hundreds to thousands of years. 6

What about other cold records? They usually don’t make headlines When high temperature records are set most of the media immediately let folks know. Unmistakably, there have been extremely cold events across Europe and North America in recent times. These are certainly newsworthy events and did make headlines. What about other cold records? They usually don’t make headlines. Here are some recent examples. * Parts of the River Thames in London froze recently following subzero temperatures across the UK. The last time this happened was in 1963. * The Netherlands shivered at minus 20 C. * In 2018, New York City experienced the coldest Thanksgiving in 100 years. This year’s winter snowfall was the biggest in New York’s recent history. 7



* High temperatures in Greenland and Antarctica get headlines, cold temperatures are ignored. January 2020 saw the coldest ever day in Greenland, -65 C, no one noticed. 8 The majority of the world’s major mainstream media—especially those that regularly spotlight hot weather events as signs of climate apocalypse—did not address the fact that the extreme cold stood in stark contrast to the theories of climate alarmists. Drew Allen sums this up well, “Records of surface temperatures on Earth have existed only since the 1880s. Yet climate changers have the audacity to claim that our presence, based on their study of temperature data compiled from 141 years of a 4.54 billion year history, is responsible for the heating of the planet. Frankly, there’s no less scientific claim, backed up with more incomplete data, than that of man-made ghosts, and spontaneous combustion is more abundant than that of man-made climate change.” 9

References Steve Milloy, “Wrong again: 2020’s failed climate doomsaying,” junkscience.com, December 17, 2020 Pierre Gosselin, “Arctic temps show little change over past 90 years,” climatechangedispatch.com, January 14, 2021 Kenneth Richard, “Evidence surfaces that Northeast China was 2-3 C warmer than today during the mid 1800s,” notrickszone.com, March 8, 2021 P. Gosselin, “JMA data: winter global warming left Japan decades ago, no warming in 32 years,” notrickszone.com, March 2, 2021 Charles Rotter, “Southeast Greenland sea surface temperature1-2 C warmer in 1940 than today, new study shows,” wattsupwiththat.com, February 14, 2021 Kenneth Richard, “80 graphs from 58 new (2017) papers invalidate claims of unprecedented global scale modern warming,” notrickszone.com, May 29, 2017 “Media’s crafty coverage of cold weather,” principia-scientific.com, March 8, 2021 Joanne Nova, “Jan 2020: coldest ever day in Greenland -65C comes, goes, no one notices,” joannenova.com.au,, February 20, 2020 Drew Allen, “Climate change obsession is a cult.” American Thinker, March 2, 2021



