US Must Counteract Southern Liberal Emigres by Importing Millions of Conservatives

Cuban Refugees Blocked by Democrats as Future GOP Voters

Understand Joe Biden only wants southern border immigrants because they will vote Democrat. So, Cubans are “blockaded” because they will vote Republican. End of story. This in the midst of unprecedented protests in 20 Cuban cities where untold thousands will be arrested and even murdered for demanding freedom. So, there goes your heartfelt theory that Democrats “love” embattled, endangered, and enfeebled illegals, beaten down by thugs or corrupt governments and welcome them all out of Christian agape`of humanity.





Cubans, as actual survivors of a Marxist state, are future Republicans Biden and Pelosi claim their absolute commitment to all southern border crossers is done for “humanitarianism.” But now we see this is an absolute lie, thanks to Cuba, like everything else about the Biden Admin, which stated Cubans trying to leave their murderous state will be rejected. Yet, they are more at risk than any Central American or Mexican entrant. Instead, the real reason is because Marxist Dems understand southern entries are all future Democrats. But Cubans, as actual survivors of a Marxist state, are future Republicans. Mystery solved!! It’s just only about the votes, folks—to try and topple Texas, Arizona, and especially Florida. And if you can’t understand that, you might want to reread The Prince, and understand how power is cultured, gathered and amalgamated. Sellout fraud Alejandro Mayorkas, Head of Homeland Security, born in Havana, warned Cubans not to flee despite knowing first-hand the terrible crisis his own people are in. “Allow me to be clear: If you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States. If individuals make, establish a well-founded fear of persecution or torture, they are referred to third countries for resettlement,they will not enter the United States.” They will be returned to Cuba!! Which begs the question: If this is straightforward American law, why in the name of Zeus is it being completely abandoned and contravened from Texas to California? If you love Joe Biden, aka shuffling First Zombie in Chief, you must understand his mind hopped a freight train out of town ages ago. If you doubt this, then watch as Joe is asked a simple, apparently sinister question and then fumbles like a vampire in a sudden flash of sunlight for a pocket card to read from. He’s aghast. So, the question is—Who is making this myriad of ill-advised and simply catastrophic decisions? Simply blocking communist escapees from Cuba alone exposes the entire administration as a bunch of heartless political robots in search of unlimited power.





BLM came out in support of…the Cuban Government! Meanwhile, BLM came out in support of…the Cuban Government! This, despite the fact a million Cubans are actually Blacks. Why? Because Cuba gave refuge to a bona fide US cop killer, Assata Shakur, who happened to be Black. That’s IT? Actually, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure this one out—BLM had to back Cuba because the island is Marxist and BLM are a Marxist Group started by three Black, lesbian Marxists! So, despite the fact that Cubans have absolutely zero rights or freedoms, including 10%—or over a million Black Cubans, BLM recognizes a higher power. Marx beats race any day of the week and seven ways from Sunday. The same is true in the US, Marxism being infinitely more important than ANY current fixation of the Democrats, despite all the propaganda suggesting otherwise. Don’t forget, as a humanistic Political Religion and Power Cult, Marxism only has the ability to seek power. It’s like a blind bull sniffing the wind for fertile cows, which upon detection, then all hell breaks loose. So here is a proposal: Since billions of people across the globe want to emigrate to America—despite US liberal attempts to ruin our global reputation a thousand different ways—we have a myriad of choices. This embarrassment of riches in potential emigres means that America can balance out the millions of instant democrats—just add Rio Grande water—with immigrants from conservative places. For instance, why not allow Northern Irish evangelical immigrants, the most protestant country in the world, of say a million souls? Or Australians, who also love freedom from British roots. And doddering, slobbering and jabbering Biden might even go for this, if you catch him right before bedtime with hot cocoa and ice cream!

