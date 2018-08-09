Dallas Mayor Pro Tem who led assault on Confederate Monuments pleads guilty to corruption

On Thursday, August 9, 2018, the member of the Dallas City Council who, second only to Mayor Mike Rawlings, promoted the effort to remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee from a city park pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, wire fraud and tax evasion . According to Dallas News :

“Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway will plead guilty to federal corruption charges, according to documents filed in Dallas federal court Thursday morning. Caraway will admit to accepting $450,000 in bribes and kickbacks from two key figures in the scandal that brought down bus agency Dallas County Schools: Bob Leonard, who owned the stop-arm camera company that took millions from DCS; and Slater Swartwood Sr., an associate of Leonard’s.” “The longtime council member from Oak Cliff admits that the $390,000 he took from Leonard for ‘real estate consulting’ was ‘excessive.’ Court documents show that “Caraway knew that some of the money was to secure his political influence due to his position” as a council member.”

Last year, the Canada Free Press posted a 9-part series – linked below – that chronicled the successful effort of the Dallas City Council to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a Dallas park. An even larger Confederate monument in downtown Dallas awaits removal.

According to Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Caraway faces a maximum sentence of 7 years, or 84 months in prison and a fine of $69,000 in restitution to the IRS.

Caraway, the second most powerful politician in Dallas, was part of a conspiracy that included Robert Leonard, “president and owner of DCS [Dallas County Schools] camera supplier Force Multiplier Solutions,” who paid more than $3.5 million in bribes and kickbacks to former DCS Superintendent Rick Sorrells and Caraway. In April, Sorrells pleaded guilty to accepting more than $3 million in bribes and kickbacks related to approving $70 million in camera contracts and an associate of Leonard’s, Slater Swartwood, has admitted to helping accommodate those bribes.”