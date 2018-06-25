Our largely ineffectual Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, needs to either start charging these people with USA PATRIOT Act violations, and civil rights violations of the 1st Amendment rights of the victims of their violent acts of terrorism, or resign

Death to the Rule of Law



Once upon a time, boys and girls, there was a country, unique in the world and in history, where the people were not subjects of the whims and delusional rule of tyrannical kings and other potentates, but lived free under the Rule of Law, laid out in a constitution written by the People themselves. It clearly enumerated the powers they granted to the government, not the other way ‘round. It also listed rights granted to them by God, not by government, and thus, “unalienable”.

Downhill slide into fascist, globalist, far left government totalitarianism This happened not “long ago and far away”, but right here, a mere 230 years ago. The power granted to We, the People, the unprecedented liberty guaranteed under the constitutional Rule of Law, made the United States of America into the Beacon of Freedom, the Shining City on the Hill, and attracted people from all over the world to our shores, eager to become Americans and improve the lives of their children for generations to come. Then, in late 1963, something happened. Our president, John F. Kennedy, was assassinated and the killers have never been caught. A scapegoat knee-jerk communist, Lee Harvey Oswald, was blamed, but he, too, was killed before he could talk. Kennedy was a Democrat, but if he were around today, his policies would have made him a moderate to conservative Republican. Many believe this was why he was killed, and the direction the country was taken in by is successor and vice president, racist, far leftist Lyndon B. Johnson, reinforces this idea. Johnson quickly veered to the left at home, creating the Great Society, a grandiose welfare state that still hangs like an albatross around the necks of black people, women and other minorities. His foreign policy, ostensibly anti-communist, led to having nearly half a million troops in the little country of Vietnam, and yet, ultimately losing the lives of 58,000 young Americans and the war. Instead of trying to actually win, Johnson let civilians, not the military, run the war, and allowed the military/industrial complex that Eisenhower had warned about, to grow into an overwhelming behind-the-scenes power. For We, the People, it’s been a downhill slide into fascist, globalist, far left government totalitarianism ever since. Fast forward to today. Well over 500 – and growing daily – documented incidents of leftist violence against supporters of our legally, duly elected president, Donald J. Trump. The attacks have all been unprovoked. Period. Attacks, too, on the police all over the country have increased exponentially.

Growing number of Democrat politicians complicit in the violence However, what should concern Americans the most is the growing number of Democrat politicians complicit in the violence. The most recent is the far left Democrat mayor of Portland, Oregon, Ted Wheeler, who refused to give police protection from violent protesters outside the federal building housing the ICE offices in Portland. Under his leadership, Portland has become a safe home for Antifa and the scene of now-predictable violent attacks on Americans exercising their 1st Amendment rights. Another example is the mayor of Oakland, California, Libby Schaaf, who publicly warned illegal aliens of upcoming immigration raids. This in a city with one of the highest violent crime rates in the country, a large percentage of which are committed by said illegals. It’s also the site of numerous violent leftist protests and riots. And, of course, while there are lots of others we could name, the one that tops the list is Democrat California Congressman, Maxine Waters, a corrupt, multi-millionaire representing south-central Los Angeles, a low-income neighborhood she chooses not to live in. On June 23, Waters, in a rabble-rousing speech and again later in a TV interview said, “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” This is an extremely thinly veiled call for violence against members of President Trumps administration, and by extension, to anyone, repeat: anyone, who supports him. It cannot be denied that the attitudes, statements, and actions of high ranking Democrats have encouraged their wacked-out, far-left fascist base to feel empowered and free to use “any means necessary” to shut down anyone who disagrees with them. Their motto is “The ends justify the means,” even if the ends are pie-in-the-sky fantasy that most of them can’t define, articulate, or even coherently describe. According to the leftist ACLU, “Section 802 of the USA PATRIOT Act (Pub. L. No. 107-52) expanded the definition of terrorism to cover ““domestic,”” as opposed to international, terrorism. A person engages in domestic terrorism if they do an act “dangerous to human life” that is a violation of the criminal laws of a state or the United States, if the act appears to be intended to: intimidate or coerce a civilian population; influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; …” This very accurately describes what Antifa and the Democrat base and numerous Democrat politicians are engaged in. Our largely ineffectual Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, needs to either start charging these people with USA PATRIOT Act violations, and civil rights violations of the 1st Amendment rights of the victims of their violent acts of terrorism, or resign. NOW!

The son of a German immigrant, I am an archaeologist by profession, with a BA from Metropolitan State College of Denver, and an MA from Leicester University, in England. Over the years, I have lived and worked all over the country, and traveled in Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. I sincerely believe in the old saying, “America, love it or leave it.”