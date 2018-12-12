Comey needs the Democrats to win in 2020 to vindicate Comey

Deep State Darling Comey Comes Out of the Closet



The firing of James Comey was a shock to many and may have been to him, or his apparent ego, but it is now apparent that the first Deep State casualty of the “Swamp Wars” may have been justified. Comey was portrayed as a thorough professional, and although he was a registered Republican, he was not supposed to be affected by Party politics in his job. Even in May of 2017, just after Comey was fired, Peter Elkind, writing in The New Yorker took great pains to defend what he referred to as the former director’s “independence.” The article Elkind wrote, “James Comey’s Conspicuous Independence” attempted to make the case that Comey’s “greatest asset proved his undoing.” Yet, in light of Comey’s recent behavior in New York, the previous piece in The New Yorker was fake news, or a poor sales job.

Part of Rush Limbaugh’s program the other day was devoted to the real Comey, and the dangers of Comey’s Christmas “wish list.” Rush was revealing Comey’s recent political statements in which he advised the Democrats that they “have to win” and expressed the hope that voters would “in a landslide rid ourselves of this attack on our values…” referring to Donald Trump’s presidency. The Limbaugh spotlight on Comey may have been triggered by a CNN article by Gregory Krieg. The article detailed Comey’s negative personal views on President Trump that he revealed over the weekend with MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace at the 92nd Street Y on the Upper East Side of the city. Krieg’s article also¬†quoted the fired FBI director as saying: “All of us should use every breath we have to make sure the lies stop on January 20, 2021.” So, Comey is really not a Republican, or this seemingly new political stance means that Comey has come out of the closet, and is now revealing who he really is. Yet, regarding the stopping of the lies, it may have been more of a prophetic statement, however, since the original deception that led to Comey’s firing originated with Comey’s FBI collusion with Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Truly, the American people who are paying attention to the “Who’s Who” of Deep State Spies and Puppeteers would like nothing more than the lies to stop—well before 2021. American patriots are wondering when Comey will no longer be able to freely spin his lies publicly, wondering when this master of illusion and mental manipulation would face criminal prosecution for his crimes of aiding and abetting a Deep State coup against a duly elected President of the United States. Another article on Monday by Mairead McArdle in National Review was in stride with Limbaugh’s perspective. The piece reported on Comey’s interview on MSNBC this past Sunday, in which he called President Trump a “threat” to the county’s values. Comey was apparently trying to appear independent again, as he attempted a shot: “It’s not a Republican thing or it’s [not] a Democratic thing, it’s an American thing, because this is unacceptable behavior by the leader of our country.” Does “unacceptable behavior” get translated into Trump firing me was unacceptable?

The real question that any citizen should ask is “what values may Comey be thinking of?” and “what American thing?” If he is saying that committing a violation of one’s oath of office of protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States are American values, then he must have learned some contorted system of values in the University of Chicago Law School. It must be just coincidental that Barack Obama taught at the same school of law, but it could explain about the values allowed to be taught there. If Comey thinks the American thing to do is to generate a coup against a duly elected president of the nation is American, he may be right to a certain extent. Those Democrats who also called themselves Americans also committed treason against the U.S. Constitution and President Abraham Lincoln when they instigated the American Civil War. ¬† The Democrats today can be called American, but when they cannot honor the will of “We the People,” and when they plot to obstruct and undermine a sitting president, and plot impeachment proceedings against a sitting president based upon their hatred of the man, this is not American, it is partisan. The Democrats, now including Comey since his willingness to come out of the closet, have the name of being Americans, but they are not. Accordingly, they are domestic enemies, just as their forefathers proved to be by making every effort to destroy the United States of America as it was constituted by the Founding Fathers. Comey’s true colors came out eventually in the interview as he praised former President Barack Obama. In the MSNBC interview,¬† he described the Democrat as a foil to current President Trump. “I was struck that Barack Obama is the best listener as a leader I had ever seen and Donald Trump is the worst I’ve ever seen.” Such a statement actually has more to reveal about James Comey than it says about Obama or Trump. That he was the director of the nation’s top “intelligence agency” is a frightening reality. Comey is a man who is either blind to political realities within America at this time in history, or he is blinded by his political reality. He seems like a pride-filled pawn in a king’s game, and he has just sold his soul to those who are now free to move him about with jaws flapping.

One of the key statements his puppeteers have on record is that Comey, after repeating how terrible Trump was, over and over, he was asked if Trump might be an “unindicted co-conspirator” in some of the crimes recently being “investigated” by Robert Mueller. Mr. Comey replied that he didn’t know, “but if he’s not there, he’s certainly close.” As Rush Limbaugh analyzed this he explained: Again, that is the purposeful revising, bringing back to life of Watergate-era language. That was 1974. There are a lot of people today who weren’t alive in 1974, and have no idea about Watergate other than what they perhaps learned about it. Unindicted co-conspirator. Richard Nixon. Ooh! Horrible, rotten guy forced out of office! Comey is demonstrating that he is willing to do what his patrons are asking of him in his interview, no matter what he testified about under oath last Friday. He succeeded in his face time to bash Trump, to give a rally talk to Democrat voters, maybe even attempting to lay the foundation for a personal political campaign. He needs a job right? Also, he was able to link Trump in a feeble way to Nixon, and cast a portent for impeachment as well as to kiss up to Obama, who may need a good spy outside the government. He can be considered still useful. After all, in the light of day, Comey aided and abetted possible Never Trumpers and did not make too many waves under the efforts Barack Obama’s Administration and Hillary Clinton carried out the SpyGate saga. Of course Comey wants the Democrats to win in 2020, as he may be able to get his old job back, or even a better job where there may be even more deceit and deception that would be required. The Swamp would be re-opened for business as usual if his heroes are able to oust Donald Trump, and how sweet that would be for the man Trump fired as incompetent. On the other side of reality, Comey may be approaching his “expiration date” of usefulness for those who want to destroy Trump. If he is so easy to figure out, he may not be as deceptive and as deceitful as Democrats would hope he could be. And, during his previous testimonies, his forgetfulness and memory lapses may be an indication of old age, or worse. Comey needs the Democrats to win in 2020 to vindicate Comey, and that would be his sweet revenge as well. Of course, these may not be the American values he was trying to protect by bashing President Trump - these are probably just his personal values. And in the end, he needs to have victorious Democrats write his account in the history books because if anyone else writes the truth of what James Comey was about, he will look more like a Benedict Arnold than a Nathan Hale.

Dennis Jamison reinvented his life after working for a multi-billion dollar division of Johnson & Johnson for several years. Currently retired from West Valley College in California, where he taught for nearly 10 years, he now writes articles on history and American freedom for various online publications.

Formerly a contributor to the Communities at the Washington Times and Fairfax Free Citizen, his more current articles appear in Canada Free Press and Communities Digital News. During the 2016 presidential primaries, he was the leader of a network of writers, bloggers, and editors who promoted the candidacy of Dr. Ben Carson. Jamison founded “We the People” - Patriots, Pilgrims, Prophets Writers’ Network and the Citizen Sentinels Network. Both are volunteer groups for grassroots citizen-journalists and activists intent on promoting and preserving the inviolable God-given freedoms rooted in the founding documents.

Jamison also co-founded RedAmericaConsulting to identify, counsel, and support citizen-candidates, who may not have much campaign money, but whose beliefs and deeds reflect the role of public servants rather than power-hungry politicians. ​