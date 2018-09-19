WhatFinger

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) Actively Resisting Inside Government

Deep State Unmasked, Leaks at HHS; DOJ Official Resists “From Inside,” and “Can’t Get Fired”

By —— Bio and Archives--September 19, 2018

(Washington DC) Project Veritas has released the second installment in an undercover video series unmasking the deep state. The first report in this series featured Stuart Karaffa, who admitted to engaging in political activism on behalf of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) while working at the Department of State. The Department of State issued a response to the video stating that they are investigating the matter.

Today’s video features Department of Justice paralegal Allison Hrabar reportedly using government-owned software and computers to push a socialist agenda. Also featured is Jessica Schubel, the former Chief of Staff for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the last Obama administration.—More…

