Deep State Unmasked, U.S. GAO Auditor Admits “I Break Rules Every Day”







UPDATE: Sep 20, 2018, 10:06 AM | The US Government Accountability Office issued this statement on Twitter:

“We are aware of the video and investigating the serious issues it raises, and we have also communicated with the GAO Inspector General.”

UPDATE:Sep 20, 2018, 12:18 AM | Project Veritas attorney Ben Barr filed a complaint with the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

(Washington DC) Project Veritas has released the next in a series of undercover reports which unmask the Deep State. This report features a Government Accountability Office (GAO) employee and self-proclaimed Communist actively engaged in potentially illegal political activity. Natarajan Subramanian is a government auditor for the GAO and a member of the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America (Metro DC DSA).

Metro DC DSA is a socialist group that works to advance progressive issues in the Metropolitan DC area. Subramanian’s political activism may directly violate federal statutes as well as the “Yellow Book” rules which apply specifically to government auditors.—More….