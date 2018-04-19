Dem candidate for CA Governor: hey, let’s give universal healthcare to illegals!

In the past, we’ve discussed the fact that states like Vermont and California have toyed with the idea of statewide single-payer healthcare. Every time it comes up, it’s promoted, debated, and ultimately abandoned due to the absolutely insane costs involved. The bottom line is the fact that state-specific government run healthcare never works because eventually it’s decided that the cost is simply too high.

If there’s any state that’s willing to prove this won’t work, it’s California. There, the oft-rejected notion has new life thanks to Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom. He’s running for Governor, and he’s often argued that the only think stopping single-payer in California is a “lack of leadership.” He, as you might have guessed, would like to be that leadership.

If you’re thinking the San Francisco Chronicle has argued the cost would be “catastrophic,” requiring massive tax hikes that would, eventually, be ruinous for the state, you’re right. But hey, who cares? We’re talking about California. It’s not a place where they let reality get in the way of things.



In fact, Newsom wants to guarantee universal coverage not just for citizens, but for illegals, too.

The folks at Pod Save America recently asked Newsom if he’d try to instate single-payer for the entire state of California if he was elected Governor.