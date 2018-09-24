WhatFinger

Liberals Slip And Admit It: It’s about revenge, agenda, and political warfare

Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono: your presumption of innocence depends on whether I agree with you politically

September 24, 2018

She may not have intended to do so, but Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) just made the Dems’ position on the Kavanaugh accusations crystal clear. If they don’t agree with your political viewpoint, they will not offer you presumption of innocence. If you’re a conservative, they will ruin your life based solely on an accusation. No corroborating evidence is necessary, no witnesses are needed, no proof will be required.

An unprovable charge, coupled with the simple fact that you don’t hew to their particular ideology, is all they need to demolish your career, your reputation, and your livelihood.

CNN’s serious newsman Jake Tapper asked Hirono, “Doesn’t Kavanaugh have the same presumption of innocence as anyone else in America?”

The answer, apparently, is no. He does not. According to Hirono, Kavanaugh’s denials are worthless because “he approaches his cases” as a judicial conservative.

Finally, A prominent Democrat is willing to be honest about the whole Kavanaugh charade.  It’s a political hit, nothing more. They can’t prove anything actually happened, there are no corroborating witnesses, there’s no Kennedy-esque pattern of lifelong behavior – and they don’t give a damn.

Whether he’s squeaky-clean or a complete dirtbag is 100% irrelevant to Democrats. This isn’t about justice.

It’s about revenge, agenda, and political warfare.

 

