Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono: your presumption of innocence depends on whether I agree with you politically

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--September 24, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
She may not have intended to do so, but Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) just made the Dems’ position on the Kavanaugh accusations crystal clear. If they don’t agree with your political viewpoint, they will not offer you presumption of innocence. If you’re a conservative, they will ruin your life based solely on an accusation. No corroborating evidence is necessary, no witnesses are needed, no proof will be required.
An unprovable charge, coupled with the simple fact that you don’t hew to their particular ideology, is all they need to demolish your career, your reputation, and your livelihood.
CNN’s serious newsman Jake Tapper asked Hirono, “Doesn’t Kavanaugh have the same presumption of innocence as anyone else in America?”
The answer, apparently, is no. He does not. According to Hirono, Kavanaugh’s denials are worthless because “he approaches his cases” as a judicial conservative.
Finally, A prominent Democrat is willing to be honest about the whole Kavanaugh charade. It’s a political hit, nothing more. They can’t prove anything actually happened, there are no corroborating witnesses, there’s no Kennedy-esque pattern of lifelong behavior – and they don’t give a damn.
Whether he’s squeaky-clean or a complete dirtbag is 100% irrelevant to Democrats. This isn’t about justice.
It’s about revenge, agenda, and political warfare.
CNN’s Jake Tapper: “Doesn’t Kavanaugh have the same presumption of innocence as anyone else in America?”— CNN (@CNN) September 23, 2018
Sen. Mazie Hirono: “I put his denial in the context of everything that I know about him in terms of how he approaches his cases” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/E2UoZMzNhN pic.twitter.com/3mDb8ysskj
Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.