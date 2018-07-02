Dem Senator threatens: Vote to confirm Trump’s SCOTUS pick, and your career is probably doomed

That ‘something’ is the reality that Anthony Kennedy has decided to retire and a man lefties absolutely revile gets another SCOTUS pick. Given President Trump’s record, that means the SCOTUS will probably shift – at least somewhat – in favor of the constitution. …And the RINOS and Dems are completely freaking out.

A funny thing happened over the weekend: Democrats admitted that “elections have consequences.” Sure, we’ve heard them use that phrase when they defeat a Republican, but it’s pretty rare that they bring it up when the White House isn’t occupied by one of their own. Clearly, something has changed.

I discussed their panic attack a bit toward the end of last week, and Dan told you about Susan Collins this morning. Since those are just two of thousands of possible examples, we figured we’d offer another.

Meet Democrat Senator Maria Cantwell (WA). She wants her colleagues to know that, if they vote to confirm Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, a whole host of judicial precedents could change. Anyone who helps make that happen, she says, will face the demise of their career.

“Everyone in the United States Senate who’s going to vote on this knows that it will change the balance of power. So you’re not just voting on whether Trump should have his nominee. You’re voting on whether that nominee is going to change precedent when it comes to whole host of issues.”

Never mind that this is exactly what every election, and the SCOTUS nominating process, are supposed to accomplish. If Democrats had nominated a better 2016 candidate, we’d be watching the court shift to the left. It’s the way the system was designed to function.

Dems can’t tolerate the idea that things aren’t going their way, so they’re trying to do what they always do: frighten people. Leftists need to keep their voters in a state of constant worry. Their already-waning power is based in fear, and they don’t want to see their influence further erode. So, Cantwell rattles off the usual list of Democrat scare tactics regarding abortion and healthcare, before lowering the boom on her fellow Senators.

“My colleagues on both sides of the aisle know that this vote could be one of the key votes of their entire career. If they vote for somebody who’s going to change precedent, it could be a career-ending move.”

In other words: We’re watching. If you fail to vote the way the party tells you, you’re going to find yourself on the outside looking in. …It would be a real shame if we had to ruin you over this.