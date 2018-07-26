Democracy: The Road to Communism

Liberals constantly complain that President Trump is destroying democracy. So why is democracy so important to socialist Democrats and Republicans? They never mention the fact that America was founded as a Constitutional Republic and not a Constitutional Democracy. In fact, the word democracy doesn’t appear in any of America’s founding documents. Perhaps, most Democrats and Republicans aren’t aware of that fact, or they choose to ignore it like they do the Constitution. Some socialists even argue that the definition of a Democracy is identical to the definition of a Republic and therefore, the two are interchangeable. But, are they?

Although the definitions of a Republic and a Democracy are similar, in that they both provide for the election of representatives, a Constitutional Republic is a nation established under the principles and laws set forth in the Constitution, and a Democracy is a government where principles and laws are made up by the majority in control of the government. Obama, the Democrat’s own chief propagandist and subversive, said, “words matter.” Moreover, Article IV, Section 4, of the Constitution states: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.” Obviously, the founders were not talking about the Republican Party. They were talking about a form of government, and they equated the word Liberty with Republic. So what did our founders think of democracy? Benjamin Franklin said, “Democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch. Liberty is a well armed lamb contesting the vote.” Noah Webster wrote: “A pure democracy is generally a very bad government. It is often the most tyrannical government on earth; for a multitude is often rash, and will not hear reason. “ Alexander Hamilton said, “Real liberty is neither found in despotism, nor in the extremes of democracy, but in moderate governments.” In the Federalist papers, when talking about a pure democracy, James Madison wrote: “Such democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property.” Lord Acton wrote: “Despotic power is always accompanied by corruption of morality.” Unfortunately, morality in America has been under assault for the past 100 years by Democrat and Republican socialists. Lord Acton also wrote: “The one prevailing evil of democracy is the tyranny of the majority, or rather that party, not always the majority, that succeeds, by force or fraud, in carrying elections.”

George Washington summed it up when he said: “It is one of the evils of democratical governments, that the people, not always seeing and frequently misled, must often feel before they can act.” Washington was describing what has actually been taking place in America. The media, Hollywood and political hacks lie to the people and play on their emotions to evoke the reaction they want.



When they wanted to create animosity toward and opposition to President Trump, they concocted a false story and presented it to the people to evoke the emotional reaction they desired. An example of that was the media’s concocted story of children separated from their families and housed in cages. They hid the fact that the pictures of children in cages were taken during the Obama administration.



Goebbels also said that a pure democracy is a form of socialism where no middle class exists and individual ownership of property is abolished. Goebbels’ description of a pure democracy sounds exactly like communism. In a letter to his lover Anka Stalherm, Geobbels wrote: “Lenin is the greatest man, second only to Hitler, and the difference between communism and the Hitler faith is very slight.”

If our founders were so opposed to a democracy, then why do socialists promote democracy? In a speech to the international press in Geneva on September 28, 1933, Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels said, “The modern structure of the German State is a higher form of democracy in which, by virtue of the people’s mandate, the government is exercised authoritatively…”



In response to the question, What will be the course of this revolution?, Marxist Friedrich Engels wrote: “Above all, it will establish a democratic constitution, and through this, the direct or indirect dominance of the proletariat.” The word proletariat means the masses or the workers. In other words, establishing a democratic government is a means to gain power over or dominate the people. Karl Marx saw democracy as the road to communism, and Vladimir Lenin said that, “democracy is indispensable to communism.”



Furthermore, a Democracy allows a supposed majority to rule over the supposed minority, and a Constitutional Republic allows equal representation of all factions. That’s the purpose of the electoral college that was set up by our founding fathers. It levels the playing field so that more populous areas like New York and California can’t determine the outcome of a presidential election alone. That’s the reason Democrats and RINOs want to do away with the electoral college. They want to silence our voice in elections.



Finally, to answer the question, Why is democracy so important to socialist Democrats?, we only need to read the words of Goebbels, Marx, Lenin and Engles. Democracy is a tool to gain power and dominance over the people. It’s the road to communism and despotism. It allows the party perceived as the majority to rule over the masses. Margaret Thatcher summed it up when she said, “Socialists cry power to the people, and raise their fists as they say it. We all know what they really mean; power over the people; power to the state.” I will end with a quote from Noah Webster: “Our continued freedom and success is dependent on our educating the youth of America in the principles of Christianity.” Amen!