Democrat D.C. Councilman: It’s snowing because Jewish Bankers use weather control powers

I don’t have much to say about this, except that D.C. councilman Trayon White Sr. is either insane or so warped by anti-Semitism that he actually believes the Rothschilds are controlling Washington’s weather. I’m not sure which is worse. I suppose insanity would give him a pass on the anti-Semitism, but then I’m not sure D.C. wants an openly insane councilman.
Anyway, here he is, blaming the weather on a grand global Zionist conspiracy. As you watch, remember: If a Republican said this, it would have been a national headline for a week.
And here’s a bit of background from the Washington Post:
“Man, it just started snowing out of nowhere this morning, man. Y’all better pay attention to this climate control, man, this climate manipulation,” he says. “And D.C. keep talking about, ‘We a resilient city.’ And that’s a model based off the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man. Be careful.”
The Rothschilds are a famous European business dynasty descended from Mayer Amschel Rothschild, an 18th-century Jewish banker who lived in what is today Frankfurt, Germany. The family has repeatedly been subject over the years to anti-Semitic conspiracy theories alleging that they and other Jews clandestinely manipulate world events for their advantage.
Rabbi Daniel Zemel of Temple Micah in Northwest Washington denounced White’s remarks, saying they contribute to a growing mood of intolerance in the United States.
“This kind of anti-Semitism is unacceptable in any public official. This so diminishes what America is about and adds to the oppressive feeling going on in the country right now,” Zemel said. “We all have to be better. Public officials have to learn not to say the first ignorant thing that comes into their head.”
When will the media force mainstream Dems to denounce Trayon White Sr’s ugly comments?
Oh, that’s right, never. That dog and pony show is reserved for conservatives. Democrats can pal around with Farrakhan and the media won’t bat an eye.
