Voting has been the privilege of free people, and when it is permitted to be consistently undermined by any entity, the people are not truly free. It is an exercise in deception

Democrat Leaders' Willingness to Lie, Cheat and Steal



While many politicians lie during political campaigns, it is likely that politicians have lied to voters from the beginning when people were free to choose their own leaders. To lie is nothing new under the sun. Humanity developed upon the Earth by humans acting prematurely based upon a lie. However from the beginning of the millennium, politicians seem to exhibit a greater tendency to freely lie more frequently to the people. Possibly it is perception, but it also seems that candidates and leaders of the “Democratic” Party may be guilty of using lies more often than those from the GOP. It is true that the leaders of both major parties promote candidates that lie because they are prepared to do whatever it may take to win elections. However, lies that appear more spectacular seem to have originated from Democrats - especially from America’s former president, Barack Obama. He even has no problem lying when he is no longer campaigning. His recent attempt to claim credit for the improving economy is a good example of Obama’s use of lies.

With regard to former candidate Obama, he is the one who stated in one of his debates with the late John McCain during the 2008 campaign that the economy needed to be improved by using a laser-like effort to cut out useless expenses. However, that was a lie to offset McCain’s call to cut the fat out of the budget. It was a lie because Democrats and Obama increased federal spending under his administration by billions, plunging the United States into trillions of dollars of debt. When Obama was pushing Obamacare, he said people could keep their doctors, and that it would save them money. Those were lies. Mr. Obama also told in his 2012 campaign that his administration had Al Qaeda on the run. This was a major lie, but he was elected, and elections have consequences - like having to deal with a president’s lies, deception, and unconstitutional activities while in office. Beyond Obama, the Democrats’ 2016 primary was based upon a deception because Bernie Sanders’ supporters were duped into thinking that it was a fair election process. Additionally, there is still an ongoing investigation into Hillary Clinton’s controversial e-mail system she used while Secretary of State. She is being required to testify under oath regarding messages that were viewed as classified government information that ended up in foreign governments’ possession. During the campaign, on May 31, 2016, candidate Hillary stated regarding her use of a private e-mail server: “It was allowed.” She said this, even though as Secretary of State, she had been warned it was not.

Campaigner Clinton also stated on July 6, 2016, that she “never received nor sent any material that was marked ‘classified’ on her private email server while she was the Secretary of State. This lie was contradicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, although James Comey reported it was unintentional, and “negligent,” It was not considered criminal. Yet a more recent revelation reported that a Chinese front organization, operating in metro Washington, D.C., had hacked Clinton’s private e-mail server and had been able to intercept all of her e-mail messages (including the infamous 33,000 she had deleted). Simultaneous with her communications being compromised, beginning in late 2010, the Central Intelligence Agency began to suffer a major failure that lasted about two years. In this period dozens of the agency’s spies in China were systematically executed. Coincidence? Politician Clinton would likely ask: “What difference does it make?” Americans are witnessing all of this; they are aware of this to some degree, and yet many continue to dismiss the lying and cheating. Nevertheless, this is a reflection of what a major Democrat leader was capable of doing. It is also an indication of how incapable she was of being president of the nation. “What difference does it make?” Hillary’s unwillingness to follow serious security protocol is evidence of more than a willingness to lie; it demonstrates a willingness to undermine the security of the entire nation. Americans should ask, even if the classified information in Clinton’s e-mails did not lead to the destruction of the U.S. spy network in China, what other potential harm does exist? Secret information within the hands of the Chinese government, or other governments that would have access to the privileged information, could prove lethal in any number of ways. Clinton’s disregard for the security protocols may have been the cause of the CIA’s systematic destruction in China, but it could have been much worse if she had become POTUS. Who would have held her accountable for the security of the nation, if she could not be held accountable as a mere cabinet secretary? This question has a great deal to do with the integrity of the individuals that the Democrats hold in esteem. Clinton was willing to do what she needed to do to “cheat the system.”

Continued below... Beyond the problem of e-mailgate, one needs to realize that even after her defeat, Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic National Committee, has tried to undermine the authority of a sitting president by their arrangement of the Russian meddling witch hunt. It is a further demonstration of unwillingness to follow the rules for the sake of a civil society. In the 2018 midterms, under the guise of “counting all the votes,” the number of so many wins by Democrats due to provisional ballots swinging the outcome triggered serious suspicion of the provisional ballot procedures. The charges of “stealing an election” have been levied by many a Republican after the total number of ballots had been tabulated because they lose often when such provisional ballots are counted. The 2002 Help America Vote Act, which initiated the procedures, may have created more problems than it solved. At the least, even if such procedures cast serious clouds of suspicion over the electoral process, it undermines the voting process. At worst, it has opened the door for widespread election fraud. Deceptive uses of extra “provisional” ballots that seemingly appeared out of nowhere caused several elections to be decided in favor of Democrats. One basic explanation is that the provisional ballot procedures often favors the Democrats because they “are more likely to be cast by young people and people of color because these populations are more likely to be in a situation where they’ve moved, or changed identifications, or some other circumstance that would lead to a provisional ballot,” according to Jennifer Victor, associate professor of political science at George Mason University. However, if there is an effort by volunteers, or paid staff, to manufacture additional ballots by forging signatures, which was reported in the Florida election, this is not only cheating, it is theft.

If a law attempts to repair irregularities in voting, but only denigrates the veracity of the outcome, the law or the specific procedures in place to follow the law to ensure fair elections must be re-examined and adjusted by Congress. Each state should also seek to change such broken laws with regard to elections. This is important for the sake of the integrity of America’s election process. Every person’s vote should count, but only once, and only while they are alive, sober (of sound mind and will), and legal citizens of the United States. Democrat organizers are on record of using dead people’s votes, bribing folks with cigarettes, booze, or drugs to vote, and utilizing illegal immigrants to vote. Is it any wonder there are suspicions regarding the fairness of the election process? Voting has been the privilege of free people, and when it is permitted to be consistently undermined by any entity, the people are not truly free. It is an exercise in deception. If the Democrat leadership is willing to deceive its own party membership that their 2016 primary was fair, what are they capable of regarding the general population?

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dennis Jamison reinvented his life after working for a multi-billion dollar division of Johnson & Johnson for several years. Currently retired from West Valley College in California, where he taught for nearly 10 years, he now writes articles on history and American freedom for various online publications.

Formerly a contributor to the Communities at the Washington Times and Fairfax Free Citizen, his more current articles appear in Canada Free Press and Communities Digital News. During the 2016 presidential primaries, he was the leader of a network of writers, bloggers, and editors who promoted the candidacy of Dr. Ben Carson. Jamison founded “We the People” - Patriots, Pilgrims, Prophets Writers’ Network and the Citizen Sentinels Network. Both are volunteer groups for grassroots citizen-journalists and activists intent on promoting and preserving the inviolable God-given freedoms rooted in the founding documents.

Jamison also co-founded RedAmericaConsulting to identify, counsel, and support citizen-candidates, who may not have much campaign money, but whose beliefs and deeds reflect the role of public servants rather than power-hungry politicians. ​