Democrat National Cabal Reveals Obstructionist Tactics in Morality Drama Against Brett Kavanaugh



The people of the United States in 2018 have been observing the continuing exposure of the “Democratic” Party leadership throughout this midterm election cycle, primarily because the hatred dripping from their lips speaks more about their own personal character traits than it does about the object of their hate: Donald J. Trump. And, it can also be understood by extension, the object of the hate of Democrat leaders is toward millions of American citizens who voted for Trump. Additionally by extension, as well as the hatred toward the will of legitimate voters, is Democrat hatred of the foundation of the United States as expressed in the ideals of the founding documents.

The current centerpiece in the ongoing drama of Democrat hatred, however, has been the vile street theater that was permitted inside the Senate chambers that appeared like it had been staged by Saul Alinsky himself. Democrat leaders did not raise any voice of concern over maintaining some decorum because they were not supportive of order - they are supportive of delay, and if it can be arranged by chaotic street theater, then how could they oppose what is supportive of obstruction? Of course, most American people probably realize that Saul Alinsky did not rise out of his grave to organize the theatrics. But, there are modern day community organizers who have inherited his rebellious tactics. The Senate chamber circus was followed by a woman’s fog-filled memories of some momentary alleged sexual encounter almost forty years ago that has still so haunted her that she felt compelled to finally reveal to America just how horrible it was, in this precise moment. However, it seems she is having trouble being totally clear about the specifics. This is not about a sexual encounter that occured to high school kids at a party. It is very much about using a woman for political obstruction to a confirmation of a judge to the highest court in the land. And, this has been attempted before, and if the Democrat leadership does not like the process of confirmation, they will again resort to obstruction and the political meat-grinding tactics of wearing down and attacking good and decent public servants. The Brett Kavanaugh hearings are being stalled by Democrat obstructionists and their paid-for insurrectionists. It is that simple. Most normal, common-sense minded people can observe this (not via the mainstream media, however - which implicates them once again as the “enemy of the people”), and grasp the deeper implications of one political Party that wants zero opposition - as in the state of California - a true one party state. The “Democratic” Party is fighting for survival in this pivotal moment because their best laid plans for conquest of a previously complacent citizenry is being thwarted by one strong-willed man who happens to love America.

If Democrats listen to women, it normally only happens when it is politically self-serving The “Democratic” Party hates that Trump has thwarted their plans for a democrat-style utopia, which in part is modelled after the one-Party state of California. And for those citizens truly paying attention, they are witnessing a modern-day civil war, once again brought to nation by the Democrat leadership. Intelligent people should wonder how much could Trump have accomplished without the opposition he has faced in the riots (paid for by the DNC), the Deep State (which brought charges of Russian collusion that was originated and financed by Hillary Clinton’s campaign), and the borderline libelous MSM (bought and paid for by advertisers who have little moral fortitude). Concerning morality, Brett Kavanaugh is now the latest of Trump’s nominations to face the cabal of Democrat leaders and their operatives. This time the challenge stems from the guise of concern over the abuse of women. The utilization of Christine Blasey Ford as a tool of obstruction is the actual abuse of a woman—by the Democrat leadership. They want to use her as a political weapon. And the “We believe women” rally showed up as one of the least effective tools in the playbook of the Democrat leaders. The appearance of moral indignation running through the ranks of Democrats is simply that: an appearance of moral indignation. If Democrats listen to women, it normally only happens when it is politically self-serving. The current co-chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Keith Ellison, has chosen not to listen to a woman who has abuse charges against him. In a case of blatant hypocrisy, Karen Francis Monahan, ex-girlfriend of Minnesota Representative, Keith Ellison, possesses physical medical evidence of sexual abuse at the hands of Congressman Ellison. Her accusations have been virtually ignored by her own political party. It has also largely been ignored by the MSM. Where were the stories of outrage—especially from all those women who deeply care about women who have been abused by nasty men? Where in Minnesota was the “We believe women” rally of women rallying in the defense of Ms. Monahan?

Continued below... Ellison Allegations: Where did all the Democrat sympathizers go? When Monahan was asked whether the Democrats listened with intent to her allegations, she recently tweeted: No, they don’t… I’ve been smeared, threatened, isolated from my own party. I provided medical records from 2017, stating on two different Dr. Visits [sic], I told them about the abuse and who did it. My therapist released records stating I have been dealing and healing from the abuse. Where did all the Democrat sympathizers go? Was there a genuine concern over the character of the Democrat Congressman? No. Democrats elected Keith Ellison in his primary bid against his opponent. Democrat tactics have been fully on display during the days of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings. There is little doubt that Democrat leaders have been focused on obstruction of fair proceedings, and they also know that morality primarily matters to those on the conservative right and to the Christians who pay attention to politics. Thus, bringing a charge of sexual misconduct of a seventeen year old minor from nearly four decades ago is lame, but Democrat leaders may have some hope it could also create collateral damage. Whatever other collateral damage that could be reaped through a morality drama would only benefit Democrat leaders, especially if one ignores their own dirty laundry. It could be possible that a component of their tactics would include turning Christians and the religious right against Trump and his “tainted” Supreme Court nominee. To them, it will always play well on television. Finally, the Democrats may have a faint prayer that such tactics would discourage people of faith from praying for divine intervention for the Kavanaugh confirmation. In the face of such odds, Judge Kavanaugh may need all the help he can get.

Dennis Jamison reinvented his life after working for

a multi-billion dollar division of Johnson & Johnson for several years.

Now semi-retired, he is an adjunct faculty member at West Valley College in California. He currently writes articles on history and American freedom​, but has written online articles as a hobby and as a ghostwriter since 2001.

Formerly a contributor for the Communities at the Washington Times​ and ​Communities Digital News​,​​ his more re​cent ​articles ​appear in ​Canada Free Press and Fairfax Free Citizen. ​​Jamison is founder of “We the People” - Patriots, Pilgrims, Prophets​ Network​ and the Citizen Sentinels Network,​ both volunteer groups for ​grassroots citizen-journalists ​and activists ​intent on​ promoting and​ preserving the inviolable God-given freedoms ​rooted​ in the founding documents​,​ with specific efforts to identify and support citizen-candidates whose deeds reflect the role of public servants rather than power-hungry politicians.​