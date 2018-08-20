Democrat Rep. Alcee Hastings jokes about letting the President drown in the Potomac

If you’ve read anything I’ve written over the course of the last decade, you’re know that I was not a fan of Barack Obama’s presidency. Precious little came from his tenure that any conservative would support and, on the rare occasion that he got something right, it was small potatoes. The big stuff, like large scale legislation and foreign policy, was an absolute, unmitigated, mess. I couldn’t wait for the day he left office.

“Anything,” I thought, “would be better than this.”

However, you want to know what I didn’t do? I didn’t pine for his death. I didn’t photograph myself with his severed head, I didn’t make music videos where I shot him, I didn’t hope for heart attacks, cancer, or assassination. …And unlike Democrat Representative Alcee Hastings (FL), I didn’t make jokes about how awful it would be to save Trump from drowning in the Potomac.

Yes…really.

The joke goes something like this:

“Do you know the difference between a crisis and a catastrophe?

A crisis is if Donald Trump falls into the Potomac River and can’t swim. And a catastrophe is anybody saves his #.’”

Hilarious.

If you care to hear the crowd’s reaction, you’ll get a taste in the video below. As you watch, try to imagine the media firestorm that would erupt if a Republican had made this joke about Obama…





