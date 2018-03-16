Conservatives have been saying this for decades

Democrat Senator when asked when Hillary will get out of politics: ‘not soon enough’



Over the course of the last few months, it’s become clear that Democrats are sick and tired of dealing with two prominent progressives. The first is Nancy Pelosi, who’s increasingly become a drag on ever Dems seeking re-election. The second is Hillary Clinton. In 2016, Mrs. Clinton was still the “smartest woman in the world.” Her opinions were sacrosanct, her proclamations were treated as gospel, and her party lined up to kiss her ring. Quietly, behind closed doors and off the record, they might express some misgivings - but in public it was all rah-rah-rah. Hillary, the big blue H with the red arrow, was going to lead the left to the promised land.

Democrat Senator Heidi Heitkamp They were “ready for Hillary” and they were “with her.” Then she lost, melted down, and began blaming her loss on everyone and everything but herself. Now? Now Democrats have realized their former standard bearer is a millstone. They’re no longer so thrilled, and their condemnations are becoming much more public. Listen to the following clip of Democrat Senator Heidi Heitkamp, in which she says what conservatives have been saying for decades. Asked “When will Hillary ride off into the sunset?” She answers: “Not soon enough.” Make no mistake. If Hillary had been able to handle her loss with even a shred of grace or dignity, they’d still be singing her praises. What a difference a year can make.





