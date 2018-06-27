Democratic Party chairman: SCOTUS ‘took away rights of American workers’ by not forcing

What he really means is that Janus takes away the right of the Democratic Party to abscond with your money via a third-party that functions as little more than a money-laundering go-between

To them, this really makes sense. To them, there’s no irony whatsoever to this statement. How can that be? It’s because when Democrats talk about “rights,” they don’t really mean rights. The Democrat vision of America is that the federal government (run by Democrats, of course) orders everything that everyone does and decides how the spoils are divided up. When they force you to do something they have decided is good for you, it is your right to be so honored as to be able to follow their directive and to benefit as they have decided you should.

Let someone come along and tell you that you don’t have to follow that program if you don’t want to, your rights have been taken away! Absurd? Clearly. But DNC Chair Tom Perez wrote it and USA Today published it, so at least now you know how things work around here – or would if they had their way: We witnessed one of the most blatant and disgraceful examples of union busting in our nation’s history on Wednesday. In a 5-4 decision in Janus v. AFSCME, the conservative justices on the Supreme Court took aim at the heart of public-sector unions in America. It’s no secret who benefits from this decision. Once again, wealthy corporations and their Republican allies have used the Supreme Court to take away the rights of American workers. Attacking unions is one of the most powerful tactics in the Republican playbook to enrich their wealthy friends at the expense of working people. In fact, Republicans are so determined to undermine workers that they held a Supreme Court seat hostage for nearly 14 months in order to nominate an aggressively anti-union justice. And that unprecedented obstruction is what ultimately made the difference in the outcome of this case. Make no mistake: The nomination of Neil Gorsuch was first and foremost about winning the Janus case and taking rights away from workers.

If the Gorsuch nomination was about winning the Janus case, then hurray. It worked, and it’s a great day because of it. But it’s still astonishing to realize a guy in Perez’s position could write these words without any apparent sense of how he’s twisting the notion of “rights” to try to protect his party’s agenda. What Janus does is give workers a choice: If you want to pay dues to the unions, knowing full well that they will use the money to bankroll Democrat campaigns, go ahead. But if you don’t want to, then you don’t have to. It’s up to you. This is “taking rights away from workers” by Tom Perez’s lights. What he really means is that Janus takes away the right of the Democratic Party to abscond with your money via a third-party that functions as little more than a money-laundering go-between, with you having nothing whatsoever to say about it. Without the Democrats forcing you to hand over your hard-earned money to them, your rights are being taken away! That none of the news media point out the irony of that argument tells you all you need to know about them, but then you knew all that anyway.

