Democrats accidentally spend the weekend trashing Obama’s immigration policy

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--May 29, 2018
Republicans are monsters. Donald Trump is a monster. Pretty much every conservative is a hateful bigot who despises the “other.” Any and all possible actions that could – in any way – embarrass or damage the political right must be undertaken immediately. Don’t bother to check the facts, just attack.
That’s the mantra of the left. Reality be damned, they have a narrative to push. If they can score a quick, cheap, political point, they’ll do just about anything.
Case in point? The following posts which shine a spotlight on the horrible atrocity known as Trump immigration policy:
