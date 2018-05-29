WhatFinger
Democrats accidentally spend the weekend trashing Obama’s immigration policy

By —— Bio and Archives--May 29, 2018

Republicans are monsters.  Donald Trump is a monster. Pretty much every conservative is a hateful bigot who despises the “other.”  Any and all possible actions that could – in any way – embarrass or damage the political right must be undertaken immediately.  Don’t bother to check the facts, just attack.

That’s the mantra of the left.  Reality be damned, they have a narrative to push.  If they can score a quick, cheap, political point, they’ll do just about anything.

Case in point? The following posts which shine a spotlight on the horrible atrocity known as Trump immigration policy:

