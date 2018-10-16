Republicans are far from perfect, but the greatest anger, bitterness, and resentment is originating from one side of the political arena these days.

Democrats and the politics of deceit, denial, and diversion



The confirmation hearings of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, now Justice Kavanaugh, revealed the current political playbook for Democrat leadership for as long as the insurrectionists control the Party. The Democrat leadership, from Barack and Michelle Obama on down through the hierarchy of “tyrannically-correct” politicians, media moguls, and Hollywood hypocrites, has declared all-out opposition to the Trump presidency and anyone who is allied with Donald Trump. Anyone who has been paying attention - especially viewing the mainstream media outlets - should have been put on notice by now.

The confirmation hearing of a Supreme Court Justice, which was not just another Senate hearing. Democrat leadership, especially Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and other core leaders decided that they would draw the battle lines based upon accusation, lies, and raw emotional messaging and street theater. The strategy and implementation did represent a serious appeal to the Democrat base, which seems to be diminishing daily, if one looks at the growing size of the “Walk Away” movement. But also, the lies, diversion, and raw emotional appeal of street theatrics indicated a self-marginalization of the “Democratic” Party, which is resembling the Jacobins during the time of the French Revolution. The Jacobins cleverly used the name of the “Society of the Friends of the Constitution,” but their genuine intent was to destroy the newly created French Constitution in the late 1700s. The Jacobins true intent was to destroy their infant Constitution under the guise or illusion of helping to support the Constitution. And ultimately, anyone who opposed the revolution, would be labeled an enemy of the revolution. The Jacobins would make *sure that such people would be accosted or harassed in public, accused before the notorious “Committee for Public Safety” as a counter-revolutionary (like the deplorables in the U.S. since 2016), and tried by the “people,” and when found guilty, such counter-revolutionaries were publicly guillotined. If this seems remotely familiar, it is because the “Democratic” Party, since the days of Community-Organizer-in-Chief Barack Obama, is morphing into the Jacobins. Democrat leadership is using deceit, deception, and diversion as their main political tool because it is easier than proposing viable political policies that work to genuinely help the people. These leaders appeal to the darker side of human emotions like anger, resentment, and hatred. And, they are performing these perverted political feats in front of the American public without any apologies, even when the American citizens are being accosted and harassed in public, even beaten by Brown Shirt equivalents of the “Democratic” Party.

Today, Democrat leadership, wants to portray themselves as the “Resistance,” but one should ask: resistance to what? The deceit may appeal to idealistic young people who are “historically challenged,” but they should question what “tyranny” they are opposing. Young people who are enticed by the Democrat leaders may think they are part of a popular revolution in opposition to “Trump tyranny,” or white supremacy, or sexism, or whatever works to incite them. However, consider that Bernie Sanders’ supporters did not witness a democratic process in 2016. The lawsuit his supporters filed against the “Democratic” National Committee was about as effective as Sanders’ campaign, as it ran into a tyrannical brick wall. In August of 2017, Federal Judge William Zloch dismissed the lawsuit against the DNC after months of divisive litigation and agreed with the DNC lawyers, that the leadership had the “right” to select their own candidate. So, regardless of whether the Party was truthful about genuinely electing the legitimate representative of the supporters, Democrat leaders could lie that the primary process was fair; yet all along, they were in total control of the eventual outcome. Ironically, former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, not always known for his honesty, conceded in July 2016, “I knew—everybody knew—that this was not a fair deal.” Today, Democrat leadership, wants to portray themselves as the protectors of women’s freedom, but one should ask: freedom for all women, or just those that vote Democrat, or those that are part of the “Resistance” when needed? The deceit and doublespeak of the Democrat leaders evidenced in the confirmation hearings of Judge Kavanaugh was loud and clear. New York Democrat Senator, Chuck Schumer, prior to the Senate vote to confirm the maligned Kavanaugh, stated: “The road that led us here has been bitter, angry, and partisan; steeped in hypocrisy and hyperbole and resentment and outrage.” One needs simply to ask who led America down that road?

Continued below... Senators Dianne Feinstein and Chuck Schumer opened the door to such diversion away from a legitimate confirmation hearing, and what substance was it based upon? Basic foundations of western law going back centuries, even in the days of despotic kings, has permitted anyone accused of wrongdoing to be considered innocent until proven guilty. Yet Democrat leadership, with their media allies, and the Hollywood hypocrites had attempted to portray a man as guilty before proven innocent. And without proof, false accusation and emotional theatrics are acceptable to Democrat leadership to prove anyone’s guilt for any crime that one can conjure up in the public forum. The anger is originating from the Democrat leaders, from Barack Obama on down through the hierarchy of “tyrannically-correct” politicians and their allies in the MSM. The hypocrisy is so obvious that an intelligent author could write an entire book on the subject. The bitterness and resentment has infected Democrat leaders as they have not managed to emerge from their denial of the 2016 election results. It is astonishing to witness what appear to be intelligent people allied with the “Democratic” Party wallowing in bitterness and hatred of the outcome. It was an outcome, they hoped to control. They developed a strategy to control the selection of their “chosen” candidate, and it worked. But also, they conjured contingency plans to deny, disrupt, and do damage control if their best-laid plans went awry.

Senator Chuck Schumer and many of the top Democrat leaders appear to adhere to the tactics of deceit, denial, and diversion to manifest an illusion of who they are and what they represent. Schumer especially is adept at twisting truth into illusion. After he realized that the extreme partisan politics of delay and diversion - essentially obstruction - that the Democrats had initiated, he blamed Republican Senators for choosing not to have “a debate about the truth and the facts.” Very few facts surfaced in the accusations against Judge Kavanaugh, and Democrat leaders would not be able to recognize the truth if it was right in front of them. The “Democratic” Party is no longer the political party of Harry Truman and the “Fair Deal,” or John F. Kennedy, who challenged American citizens to: “Ask not what your country can do for you, but rather ask what you can do for your country.” Contemporary Democrats have inverted Kennedy’s noble challenge to Americans by promising that the government will provide for all of the citizen’s needs (even non-citizens needs). In 2018, American citizens will help decide the future road American leaders will guide “We the People” down. Republicans are far from perfect, but the greatest anger, bitterness, and resentment is originating from one side of the political arena these days.

Dennis Jamison reinvented his life after working for a multi-billion dollar division of Johnson & Johnson for several years. Currently retired from West Valley College in California, where he taught for nearly 10 years, he now writes articles on history and American freedom for various online publications.

Formerly a contributor to the Communities at the Washington Times and Fairfax Free Citizen, his more current articles appear in Canada Free Press and Communities Digital News. During the 2016 presidential primaries, he was the leader of a network of writers, bloggers, and editors who promoted the candidacy of Dr. Ben Carson. Jamison founded “We the People” - Patriots, Pilgrims, Prophets Writers’ Network and the Citizen Sentinels Network. Both are volunteer groups for grassroots citizen-journalists and activists intent on promoting and preserving the inviolable God-given freedoms rooted in the founding documents.

Jamison also co-founded RedAmericaConsulting to identify, counsel, and support citizen-candidates, who may not have much campaign money, but whose beliefs and deeds reflect the role of public servants rather than power-hungry politicians. ​