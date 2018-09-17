#MeToo Unless You're Accusing a Democrat

Democrats believe women’s stories of abuse! Er, unless they’re accusing Democrats . . .



I guess Karen Monahan should have checked with Christine Blasey Ford before she went public with her story. If you want to be believed and the media to trumpet your story as credible, rule one is as obvious as the day is long. You accuse a Republican, not a Democrat. Because Charles Schumer has already declared that he believes Christine Blasey Ford, in spite of the fact that her story is more than 35 years old and based on nothing more than her own personal memory. Monahan, by contrast, has documentation including texts between her and U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minnesota) that speaks to the abusive treatment he subjected her to.

If you’re a casual follower of the news, you know all about Ford’s story, but probably nothing of Monahan’s. Hmm. I wonder what the difference between the two situations could be! But wait, it gets worse. Monahan isn’t only being disbelieved. She’s being smeared and threatened in her own right: DNC Deputy Chair and Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison has been accused domestic abuse by former girlfriend Karen Monahan. Monahan broke her story earlier in the year, claiming to have video evidence of Ellison physically abusing her and using sexist slurs toward her. Monahan has been slowly telling her story through Twitter, explaining how Democrats in her state attempted to silence her and “isolate” her. When a follower asked if Democrats believed her claims, Monahan said, “I’ve been smeared, threatened, isolated from my own party.” Monahan alleges she provided medical records to back up her claims of abuse, but state Democrats did nothing: “I provided medical records from 2017, stating on two different Dr. Visits, I told them about the abuse and who did it. My therapist released records stating I have been dealing [with] and healing from the abuse.” “I knew I wouldn’t be believed,” Monahan said of her Democratic colleagues.

Look, I don’t know for sure if Monahan’s story is true, just as I don’t know for sure if Ford’s story is true. Neither do most other people. What I clearly see, however, is that one of these women is being hailed as a courageous hero by Democrats and ascribed impeccable credibility by the news media. The other is being treated like a pariah. And the only reason is that one accused a Republican and the other accused a Democrat. Please note: The purpose of #MeToo is apparently to root Republicans out of polite society, and to use stories like these as the pretense for doing so. It is not really to come to the aid of abuse victims. Otherwise Karen Monahan would be given the same respect as Christine Blasey Ford. But she is not and she never will be.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain

Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.