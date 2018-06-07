Democrats' Plan: Tear Down America and Eradicate the Country of Conservatives

Democrats’ Civil War On America and Americans



In a collective national temper tantrum, leftist-Democrats across the country continue to openly reject the election of President Donald Trump in 2016. I used to just write about the “Two Californias,” a phrase coined by Victor Davis Hanson to describe the urban elite, out-of-touch coastal communities, and the rural inland agricultural areas. “We may speak of the richness of “diversity,” but those who cherish that ideal simply have no idea that there are now countless inland communities that have become near-apartheid societies, where Spanish is the first language, the schools are not at all diverse, and the federal and state governments are either the main employers or at least the chief sources of income—whether through emergency rooms, rural health clinics, public schools, or social-service offices,” Hanson explained.

Today we are living in “Two Americas;” The left, and Democrats no longer accept the results of any election that they don’t win. They no longer believe that peaceful, respectful transfers of power in this country are determined by elections. We are in a civil war. “Democratic elections change government office holders and policies. Often the changes in policies represent a change of emphasis,” From Bullets to Ballots: The Election of 1800 and the First Peaceful Transfer of Political Power explains. “Sometimes they are more significant but not so drastic that the defeated party cannot readily accept them at least until the next election.” This is no longer the way in America. This temper tantrum by the left has escalated to bullets, with the shooting of Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, and several others at the Congressional baseball team practice in June 2017, and celebrities dreaming of killing President Trump. The only legitimate exercise of power in this country, according to Democrats, is its own. We’ve been building to this place for many years. The most notable of this was with the challenge to the election of President George W. Bush in 2000 by Democratic opponent Al Gore. Even in the highly charged and contested election of 1800, both political parties believed that the fundamental principles of democracy were at stake in the conflict. Today, the left does not accept the fundamental principles of democracy.

Who decides who runs the country? When you hate each other but accept the election results, you have a country. When you stop accepting election results, you have a countdown to a civil war. We conservatives are still arguing the importance of the rule of law based on the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights, while the Democrat’s system is that any part of government that it runs gets total and unlimited power over the country. Why are leftist run, Democrat-monopoly cities such cesspools of drugs, crime, violence, homelessness, and in need of defecation maps? Decades of Democrat-run cities have given America Detroit, Oakland, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Portland, Cleveland, Chicago, San Francisco and New York City. Portland’s last Republican mayor left office in 1980. Baltimore’s last Republican mayor left office in 1967. Chicago’s last Republican Mayor left office in 1931. San Francisco’s last Republican mayor left office in 1964. Cleveland’s last Republican Mayor left office in 1989. Detroit’s last Republican mayor left office in 1962. New York City has a more checkered history with faux Republican Michael Bloomberg taking over and imposing gun control after Republican Mayor Rudy Guiliani brought back law and order to the city. Crime escalated again, and is now off the charts with uber-leftist Democrat Mayor Bill DeBlasio. From 1912 until 1964, for fifty-two years, there were five Republican Mayors of San Francisco in a row, including “Sunny Jim” Rolph, Angelo Rossi, Roger Lapham, Elmer Robinson, and George Christopher, according to the San Francisco Republican Party. These mayors built the Civic Center, the iconic Palace of Fine Arts and Legion of Honor, formation of the Municipal Railway system and construction of the tunnels connecting the western and eastern sides of the City, and built the Hetch Hetchy water and power system, most of our public schools buildings—K-12 and the City College of San Francisco still in use, SFO, the SF Zoo, Stern Grove, Kezar Stadium, and Candlestick Park. Today, visitors in San Francisco need a human defecation map to navigate the needle and poop-infested streets, under decades of Democrat-monopoly. As Oakland Mayor, Democrat Jerry Brown left the city an even bigger drug and crime-ridden hellhole than it already was. Voters rewarded him with another two terms in the governor’s office to inflict his Oakland-style politics on the entire state.

Continued below... Democrats Openly Advocate Violence, Murder, Mayhem U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, (D-California) when asked, “What would you do if you were in an elevator with Donald Trump?” answered, “Does he have to come out alive?”

Kathy Griffin had photos taken of her holding a fake bloody, decapitated Trump head.

Madonna told a crowd of thousands at the Women’s March on Washington in January 2017 that she had “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

NYC Public Theater’s production of “Julius Caesar” advocated for stabbing Trump to death. In the production, a Trumplike figure playing the title role is stabbed to death by a band of angry Senators.

Rosie O’Donnell In July 2017, tweeted out a link to a game called “Push Trump Off A Cliff Again.”

Actor Mickey Rourke said he would “love 30 seconds in a room with the little #.” Rourke has also expressed a desire to “give [Trump] a Louisville slugger.

Larry Wilmore, the host of Comedy Central’s now-canceled “The Nightly Show” joked about then-candidate Donald Trump: “I don’t want to give him any more oxygen. That’s not a euphemism, by the way. I mean it literally. Somebody get me the pillow they used to kill [Supreme Court Justice Antonin] Scalia and I’ll do it—I’ll do it!”

“Comedian” George Lopez tweeted a cartoon image of former Mexican president Vincente Fox holding the decapitated head of Donald Trump aloft, with the caption “Make America Great Again” during the Republican primaries in 2016.

Musician Moby, in his new video features President Trump turning into a swastika/dollar sign—and eventually dying in a violent explosion.

Robert DeNiro In January, went on an expletive-laced rant at the National Board of Review awards gala about the president. De Niro also unloaded on Trump during a speech to high school students from New York City, saying the president is “spreading bulls***.” And De Niro, on stage at the recent Tony Awards said, “First thing’s first: F*** Trump,” with fists upraised as the audience gave him a standing ovation. “It’s no longer, ‘Down with Trump, it’s ‘F*** Donald Trump.’”

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain (who recently committed suicide), when asked what he’d serve at a peace summit between President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, told a TMZ video crew, “Hemlock.”

Rapper Snoop Dogg’s 2017 music video presents President Trump as a clown and orchestrates his death. At the video’s end, the rapper points a gun at the clown Trump figure and shoots. But instead of a bullet, a red flag that reads “Bang!” fires out of the gun. The Wrap

Democrats Care More about Illegal Alien Children Than Victimized American Kids While Democrats and the Left openly demonstrate more concern for illegal aliens and their children over victimized American kids, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (a former San Francisco Mayor) and Senate Democrats authored yet more legislation to block the federal government from charging some illegal aliens with crimes, directly attacking the Trump administration’s new zero tolerance border policy. As for victimized American children, the Department of Justice recently announced the arrest of more than 2,300 suspected online child sex offenders during a three-month, nationwide, operation. “The task forces identified 195 offenders who either produced child pornography or committed child sexual abuse, and 383 children who suffered recent, ongoing, or historical sexual abuse or production of child pornography. This is taking place right under our noses. And the left is strangely silent about this. President Donald Trump has exposed the shadow government of elite unelected federal government officials—the same shadow government under which Sen. Mitch McConnell and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chow got filthy rich… the shadow government which disgraced former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Brennan, who voted for a Communist in a Presidential Election, destroyed America’s faith in the Intelligence Community through his own corruption… the same shadow government under which Hillary Clinton and then-Attorney General Eric Holder and other members of the Obama administration approved of Rosatom’s takeover of Uranium One… the same shadow government under which Hillary Clinton has not been prosecuted, despite the FBI’s evidence of bribery, extortion and racketeering… and the same shadow government under which the Clinton Foundation lined its pockets and took in $145 million from investors linked to Uranium One… the same shadow government that Peter Schweizer exposed in his well-documented book, “Clinton Cash,” under which Hillary Clinton and her associates were deeply involved with the Russians on many levels,” IBD reported. “That’s what makes her recent protestations about being cheated out of the presidency by a Russian-Trump conspiracy so laughable.” “But even more troubling is the fact that Hillary Clinton recruited U.S. high-tech biggies such as Google, Cisco and Intel to help Russia set up a high-tech hub under the questionable auspices of the Russian Skoldovo foundation,” IBD added.

Continued below... Shadow Government Exposed Trump exposed the shadow government because he isn’t in the club. And he hired many outsiders to help him. Average America loving citizens are now seeing what the pros in shadow government do when outsiders enter the fray: “They spy on them, they investigate them and they send them to jail. They use the tools of power to bring them down. That’s not a free country.” “It’s not a free country when FBI agents who support Hillary take out an “insurance policy” against Trump winning the election. It’s not a free country when Obama officials engage in massive unmasking of the opposition. It’s not a free country when the media responds to the other guy winning by trying to ban the conservative media that supported him from social media. It’s not a free country when all of the above collude together to overturn an election because the guy who wasn’t supposed to win won. Have no doubt, we’re in a civil war between conservative volunteer government and a leftist Democrat professional government.” ~Daniel Greenfield The quotes in red are from a speech by Daniel Greenfield to the South Carolina Tea Party Coalition Convention. They are not my words, however, they really are. He just says it so beautifully.

Katy Grimes is an investigative journalist, Senior Correspondent with the Flash Report, ReaganBabe, and Senior Media Fellow with Energy and Environmental Institute. A longtime political analyst, she has written for The Sacramento Union, The Washington Examiner, Watchdog.org, The Pacific Research Institute’s CalWatchdog, The San Francisco Examiner, The Business Journal, E&E Legal, The Sacramento Bee, Legal Insurrection, Canada Free Press, and Laura Ingraham’s LifeZette, and can be heard regularly on many talk radio shows each week.