Had America listened hard enough, even to a corrupted media, it would have sensed early on, from Democrats and senior Republicans alike, their intentions to Dump Trump – by hook or by crook

Democrats dropped early clues to their election fraud

This is a participatory article that welcomes reader input in the comment section. Before the November 3 election, several Democrats dropped clues as what they had in store for Trump. Below are just six of those clues. Feel to add any that the authors did not include. The format is: citation, source, and link. Joe Biden: “We’re in a situation where we have put together — and you’d [sic] guys, did it for our, the president Obama’s administration, before this — we have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

Joe Biden: “Folks, we got a lot of work to do. I don’t need you to get me elected. I need you once I’m elected.” (YouTube, Oct 31)



Kamala Harris: “They [protestors] are not going to stop. This is a movement, I’m telling you [Colbert Show host], they’re not going to stop! And everyone beware—they’re not going to stop before the election in November, and they’re not going to stop after election day. And everyone should take note of that.” (YouTube, Aug 28)



Chuck Schumer: “…said Tuesday that President-elect Donald Trump is ‘being really dumb’ by taking on the intelligence community and its assessments on Russia’s cyber activities. ‘Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,’ Schumer told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.”



Senate Democrats in the Judge Barrett SCOTUS Hearing: Senators Dick Durbin (IL) and fake Vietnam War Marine hero, Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) opened the bag and showed us the cat. “‘For the first time in the history of the United States, an incumbent president refuses to commit to the peaceful transition of power if he loses the election,’ said Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin.” Blumenthal, in his opening statement, cited Trump’s comments concerning the need for a full Supreme Court if the election results are litigated. Democrat Senators knew what was coming, and so did Trump.

Former GOP POTUS George W. Bush: The leader of the second political party opposed to Trump, the GOP Establishment, was quoted as having said aloud after Trump’s inauguration speech that, “That was some weird sh_t”. In the Vanity Fair article that quoted his statement, we read: “During a speech in New York…the younger Bush eviscerated the president without mentioning his name. ‘We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism, forgotten the dynamism that immigration has always brought to America,’ Bush said. ‘We see a fading confidence in the value of free markets and international trade, forgetting that conflict, instability and poverty follow in the wake of protectionism. We’ve seen the return of isolationist sentiments, forgetting that American security is directly threatened by the chaos and despair of distant places.’ He went on to denounce “bigotry” and “white supremacy” in any form as “blasphemy against the American creed,” echoing the joint statement he released in the aftermath of the violence in Charlottesville, which the president largely failed to condemn.” So, Bush, Jr. sang the Democrat song for over four years. But have we heard a peep from “W” since the election fraud surfaced? No. Why not? That’s a short list of clues to the Democrats’ intentions to manufacture a Biden presidency. Good until Kamala takes over and cheers-on the protesters. Had America listened hard enough, even to a corrupted media, it would have sensed early on, from Democrats and senior Republicans alike, their intentions to Dump Trump – by hook or by crook. Marty Watters is an investigative reporter for the Chicago-based website IllinoisPaytoPlay.

