Democrats dropped early clues to their election fraud

By Lee Cary & Marty Watters—— November 29, 2020
Before the November 3 election, several Democrats dropped clues as what they had in store for Trump.
Below are just six of those clues. Feel to add any that the authors did not include. The format is: citation, source, and link.
- Joe Biden: “We’re in a situation where we have put together — and you’d [sic] guys, did it for our, the president Obama’s administration, before this — we have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”
- Joe Biden: “Folks, we got a lot of work to do. I don’t need you to get me elected. I need you once I’m elected.” (YouTube, Oct 31)
- Kamala Harris: “They [protestors] are not going to stop. This is a movement, I’m telling you [Colbert Show host], they’re not going to stop! And everyone beware—they’re not going to stop before the election in November, and they’re not going to stop after election day. And everyone should take note of that.” (YouTube, Aug 28)
- Chuck Schumer: “…said Tuesday that President-elect Donald Trump is ‘being really dumb’ by taking on the intelligence community and its assessments on Russia’s cyber activities. ‘Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,’ Schumer told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.”
- Senate Democrats in the Judge Barrett SCOTUS Hearing: Senators Dick Durbin (IL) and fake Vietnam War Marine hero, Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) opened the bag and showed us the cat. “‘For the first time in the history of the United States, an incumbent president refuses to commit to the peaceful transition of power if he loses the election,’ said Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin.” Blumenthal, in his opening statement, cited Trump’s comments concerning the need for a full Supreme Court if the election results are litigated. Democrat Senators knew what was coming, and so did Trump.
So, Bush, Jr. sang the Democrat song for over four years. But have we heard a peep from “W” since the election fraud surfaced? No. Why not?
That’s a short list of clues to the Democrats’ intentions to manufacture a Biden presidency. Good until Kamala takes over and cheers-on the protesters.
Had America listened hard enough, even to a corrupted media, it would have sensed early on, from Democrats and senior Republicans alike, their intentions to Dump Trump – by hook or by crook.
Marty Watters is an investigative reporter for the Chicago-based website IllinoisPaytoPlay.
Lee Cary has written hundreds of articles for several websites including the American Thinker, and Breitbart's Big Journalism and Big Government. He holds a Doctorate in Theology from Garrett Theological Seminary in Evanston, IL, is a veteran of the US Army Military Intelligence in Vietnam, and lives in Texas.