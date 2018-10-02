This is your Democratic Party, America. And you thought they were just having a bad moment when they nominated Hillary Clinton

Democrats: Even if Kavanaugh is confirmed, we’ll investigate until we find a reason to impeach him

Hey, you win some, you lose some, right? All you can do is accept it, move on and try to win the next time, right? No, sillies! When we’re talking about Democrats and the U.S. Supreme Court, that’s not how it works at all. They are that threatened by the prospect of an originalist, Constitution-respecting Justice being forming the final part of a real conservative majority that has the potential to last a generation.

This. Must. Be. Stopped. They may lose the confirmation battle over Brett Kavanaugh this week – since the sexual assault accusations against him are quickly being exposed as utter garbage – but if you think they’re going to accept defeat upon Kavanaugh’s confirmation, you don’t know America’s Democratic Party. If Kavanaugh is placed on the Court, they’re going to try to get him off the Court. No matter what they have to do. They will never stop: Democrats said they won’t let go of the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh – or accusations he lied about them and other issues before the Senate Judiciary Committee – even if he is elevated to the high court. If they win control of one or both houses of Congress in November, they’ll be in a position to continue the fight. “If he is on the Supreme Court and the Senate hasn’t investigated, then the House will have to,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “We would have to investigate any credible allegations, certainly of perjury and other things that haven’t been properly looked into before.”

If Democrats win the House, the New York lawmaker would be in line to chair the committee, giving him not only subpoena power but also the ability to draw up articles of impeachment. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, made a similar promise: “As soon as Democrats get gavels, we’re going to want to get to the bottom of this.” By the way, if you’re on the fence about how to vote in the mid-terms and you’re open to reasons you hadn’t considered for not voting Democratic, here’s one: Once they “get gavels” as Sheldon Whitehouse puts it, they will investigate anyone and everyone, for anything or nothing at all. Kavanaugh will be their number one target, but they’ll investigate everyone from the president to his cabinet members to financial donors to everyone who’s ever said or done anything that irritates Democrats. Congress can investigate just about anything it wants, for any reason or for no reason at all. They may never get you on anything, but they can destroy you via the process simply because they have unlimited time and resources and you don’t. They literally have nothing else to do if they decide that’s how they want it, and the taxpayers will fund them every step of the way. You may be innocent of everything and anything. It will not matter. They will never stop as long as they don’t want to.

Continued below... So back to Kavanaugh: President Trump ordered a new FBI investigation but he quite reasonably limited it in scope so it wouldn’t be a never-ending fishing expedition that won’t stop until something is found that justifies destroying the man. But that is exactly the type of investigation Democrats will undertake of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. They will either find rationales to embrace the existing accusations or they will find new ones. If they haven’t found a pretext for impeaching him, they’ll just keep looking until they do. And understand why: They must get a liberal majority on the Supreme Court. This is essential because they cannot get enact the policies they want via the political/democratic process. They can’t do it by winning elections. The public will throw them out of office if they pursue the policies they really want, which is why they need the judiciary to order these policies. This is how we got abortion on demand. This is how we got gay marriage. They know it is how we would get to socialized medicine, open borders and federal control of industry under the guise of fighting “climate change.” If a Democrat Congress does these things, they’ll be thrown out of office. But left-wing judges can do them. Or they could, if they weren’t always getting overturned by the Supreme Court. With Brett Kavanaugh on the Court, they’ll keep getting overturned for decades. So Kavanaugh cannot be allowed to be on the Court. That’s all any of this has ever been about. And that’s why even if Democrats lose this fight, they will keep looking for a way to win it and get rid of him, no matter how long it takes and no matter how dirty they have to play. This is your Democratic Party, America. And you thought they were just having a bad moment when they nominated Hillary Clinton. Nope. That was, and is, exactly who they are.

