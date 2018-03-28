Democrats in total meltdown as Trump proposes asking Census respondents if they’re citizens

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--March 28, 2018
Seems like the sort of thing you’d want to know, but what do I know? Democrats expect you to let them subject you to under-oath rectal exams if you appear before a committee they chair. But ask someone a simple question like whether they’re a citizen, and oh my:
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said he would lead a multistate lawsuit to stop the administration from adding the question to the next census after the administration announced its intention to do so late Monday night. Last month he and 18 other attorneys general and one governor wrote to Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross, who oversees the Census Bureau, urging him not to proceed with the plan.
“This move directly targets states like New York that have large, thriving immigrant populations, threatening billions of dollars in federal funding for New York as well as fair representation in Congress and the Electoral College,” Mr. Schneiderman said Tuesday.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed suit over the move hours after it was announced Monday night, and New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said his state would join the coalition.
The new question would mirror one that is already on the bureau’s annual American Community Survey. It asks whether a person is a citizen by birth or by naturalization or isn’t a citizen. It doesn’t ask about the legality of an immigrant’s presence.
Civil rights groups and minority advocates said the question will dissuade immigrants from answering the census altogether, resulting in an undercount of noncitizens. Mr. Schneiderman and others say this could adversely affect states with large immigrant populations.
The 10-year census seeks to count every American. The federal government relies on the tallies to allocate congressional seats, craft poverty guidelines and distribute billions of dollars in funding for programs like Medicaid. The move also poses practical concerns because test forms for the 2020 count have already been sent without the new query.
“There’s a big risk,” said John Thompson, who was Census Bureau director until last year. “I don’t think it’s an acceptable risk.”
So let me see if I have this straight: Minorities won’t want to answer the Census because they won’t want to tell the government their citizenship status. Because of this, Democrats are worried that minorities will be undercounted, and that will result in all kinds of budget and policy outcomes Democrats won’t like.
How does this do anything but confirm the longstanding conservative suspicion that an awful lot of welfare money is being paid to noncitizens? And if that’s true, doesn’t it give some credence to anti-immigration arguments based on that very suspicion?
I am generally pretty pro-immigration, more so than most conservatives from what I can see, largely because I think the reinforcement it provides to the labor force boosts overall productivity and improves capital formation in the economy. I recognize there are immigrants who come here and don’t work, but I’ve generally believed they are too small a percentage of the overall immigrant population to form broader immigration policy based on them.
But maybe Democrats think differently. They certainly seem concerned that a simple citizenship question will expose a lot of things they’d rather keep in the shadows.
By the way, how racist are Democrats? If you think minorities will be unwilling to answer a Census questeion about citizenship, what does that say about your view of minorities?
