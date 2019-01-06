Democrat’s Liberal Socialist Party

The plan! To take the common man, and make him commoner yet!

To take each fellow’s income and spread it like a net.

You just don’t need all that you have, you little selfish lout,

Give over all your income, and we will give it out.

We’ll catch the world’s most wretched, from every other place,

We’ll bring them here to our dear shores. We’ll fill the whole damn place.

Your home’s too big, you have too much , you can make do with less!

One World is what we’re looking for. Right now it’s just a mess!

The Constitution, what is that? It’s just an old world paper!

We need some laws to disallow the freedom that you pay for!

So men have died and women cried, it’s all behind us now.

We’re bringing “One World Government” – you’ll take another vow!

Forget about Mc Arthur, Patton and the like,

Those guys are just like dinosaurs, passé as “I Like Ike!”

The people are the leaders, the people one and all

And we will lead the leaders, you’d better heed the call.

The earth is the religion, the leaders are the church.

We’ll tell you what and how to think! You’d better not besmirch!

You’ll march in step with all of us, our band so hale and hearty.

You will have to join at last, the Democrat Socialist Liberal Party!