Democrat’s Liberal Socialist Party

By Tony Magnan —— Bio and Archives--January 6, 2019
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
The Socialist American, perhaps a liberal too.
In case you are American, this creature can’t be you!
They have no care of Constitution, freedom’s just a word,
God Bless America, is just a phrase – the eagle just a bird.
The plan! To take the common man, and make him commoner yet!
To take each fellow’s income and spread it like a net.
You just don’t need all that you have, you little selfish lout,
Give over all your income, and we will give it out.
We’ll catch the world’s most wretched, from every other place,
We’ll bring them here to our dear shores. We’ll fill the whole damn place.
Your home’s too big, you have too much , you can make do with less!
One World is what we’re looking for. Right now it’s just a mess!
The Constitution, what is that? It’s just an old world paper!
We need some laws to disallow the freedom that you pay for!
So men have died and women cried, it’s all behind us now.
We’re bringing “One World Government” – you’ll take another vow!
Forget about Mc Arthur, Patton and the like,
Those guys are just like dinosaurs, passé as “I Like Ike!”
The people are the leaders, the people one and all
And we will lead the leaders, you’d better heed the call.
The earth is the religion, the leaders are the church.
We’ll tell you what and how to think! You’d better not besmirch!
You’ll march in step with all of us, our band so hale and hearty.
You will have to join at last, the Democrat Socialist Liberal Party!
I grew up in New York state during that time when people were proud of our great country, its flag, and possessed an abiding faith that God kept watch over us all. My father passed away when I was three months old, and as a result, my family was of very modest means. Higher education was not on my horizon. Along with my two sisters, it followed that we shared the profound blessing to have grown up in a matriarchal household. My mother was one of those strong women you hear about from those times who worked in a munitions factory during the war and held a second job as the cashier in a movie theater. Mother taught us core lessons in ethics, values and behavior. I took an interest in changing politics at about fifteen or sixteen and railed against the growing trends toward disrespect for all that we cherished. From that time, I took an interest in poetry and have attempted to use it to vent my frustration and dismay at the onslaught of disregard for America that has plagued us for decades. As I approach my eightieth birthday, I can’t think of anything more rewarding than to keep on keeping on.