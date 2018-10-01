The Republicans--most notably their Chair--were ambushed and bullied. They now cower in fear. Hence, a new standard of justice: Guilty until proven innocent

Democrats meddle in elections again with the Kavanaugh Ambush



The plan was implemented after the election of Donald Trump, along with The Resistance. No telling where it was born. Maybe among a working group of senior staff representing key Democrat Senators, along with social justice warriors representing funding sources.

Search begun to destroy his personal reputation The Mission: Block Trump’s first swing-vote justice nomination to the SCOTUS. Justice Neil Gorsuch was not a target. He replaced the deceased Scalia. A conservative for a conservative. Neil got a pass. The Ambush Target would be among the remaining names on Trump’s original list of potential SCOTUS candidates. By early July, there were four finalists for the retired Kennedy seat: Judges Barrett, Kavanaugh, Kethledge, and Thapar. Opposition research focused on them—particularly the front runners Kavanaugh and Kethledge. A team of young researchers were assigned to each potential target. The Motive: First, protect Roe v. Wade, and assure abortion rights, as they stand, for the foreseeable future. Second, embarrass and weaken Trump. The Operational Plan: Smear the reputation of the chosen candidate beyond repair. It worked twice before. With Bork—thoroughly; with Thomas—partially. The playbook was already written and tested. The Target Acquired: Brett Kavanaugh has an unblemished legal reputation, so his character would be the target. He’d worked for independent counsel Kenneth Starr, helping to outline the grounds for impeaching President Clinton. Later, he worked in the Bush II White House. In short, he was a nominee Democrats would have no trouble hating. So, the search began to destroy his personal reputation.

Search and Destroy The Search to Destroy: Leverage off the Me Too Movement to attack his moral credibility. That would need a well-crafted accusation that would be nearly impossible to disprove. The Weapon: Find a woman with whom Kavanaugh would have associated in high school or undergraduate college to step-forward and accuse him of sexual misconduct and, thereby, sully his reputation. It needed to be someone ideologically simpatico with the motive, who had a respectable bio. Since the accessor would have come from a campus, the more academic degrees she holds the better. In short, a total stranger to the national spotlight, but someone with no apparent discrediting characteristic. The Base Accusation: Sexual assault. Keep it vague with minimum details. Details can be disproven. The exact date and place of the alleged event are best left undefined. Eye witnesses can be few and unable to substantiate. Keep logistical details surrounding the alleged event at a minimum. The assault claim must be offered as life-changing for the victim and would not be verifiable. The Stall: The electoral calendar determines the pace. Consequently, the goal is to slow-roll the nomination process taking it past, if possible, the mid-term elections in early November. If not past that date, at least drag it on as close to it as possible. The longer it leads the news cycle, the stronger the accusation become, and the more the media can press the Democrat meme as it being an election about women’s rights. Don’t spring the ambush until late in the 11th hour. When it’s introduced, say the accuser’s fear of going public was the reason for its late arrival. Claim no knowledge of who leaked it to the press. Give a vague explanation of why it was withheld for six weeks from the majority. Explain the accuser’s delay in testifying as due to a fear of flying, the discomfort with public attention, and apprehension for her family. Assure that the release of the victim’s letter to Senator Feinstein comes after the hearing, but before the committee votes. Meanwhile, let the nominee twist in the wind, as the accusation spreads like wild fire through consecutive news cycles. He looks guiltier by the day.

Continued below... The Memes Mount The Memes Mount: Meme development by repetition is key to The Ambush. In the Me Too Movement environment, he’s guilty until proven innocent. “We believe her,” say Democrat U.S. Senators, turning the principles of American justice upside down because “this isn’t a court of law,” say the lawyers. Assume the veracity of her accusation by continual reference to “the rights of the victims of sexual assault.” The public will define one of those rights as taking such accusations as truthful on their face. Ignore it when it turns out the accuser is not really afraid of flying. Was on the East Coast when the Committee assumed she was on the West Coast. Says she wasn’t told that the Committee would travel to her. Just sponge up all that, and other holes, as innocent misunderstandings. And don’t ask if Kavanaugh’s mother ever ruled against a member of her family in court has played a role in all this. As the clock ticks, just keep repeating the Democrat mantra, “I believe her.” Then slip in the last meme pushed before Ford’s testimony: Old, white men cannot question a female sexual assault victim. It’s bad optics. When the testimony of Kavanaugh comes, the minority will, in lock step, deploy the Kavanaugh the Drunk meme.

Kavanaugh shows anger and the meme shifts more: He may be an angry drunk capable of sexual assault Kavanaugh offers a momentary speed bump when he tacks in either an unexpected, or perhaps hoped for, direction. He’s outraged at the proceedings, for the assault on his character, for the way his family had been threatened and abused, for the whole shameless prostitution of what is a near-sacred process in the eyes of a man who lives by the honor and stability of due process. So, they challenge his temperament as a disqualifier. Kavanaugh shows anger and the meme shifts more: He may be an angry drunk capable of sexual assault. Among the Republicans, Lindsey Graham alone raises his voice across the mythical aisle. The others on his side sit mute, presenting only limp opposition. The Weak Links: The time comes to lean on the Republican Senator most likely to be sympathetic to, and protective of, the accuser. The statesman of principle who floats above partisan politics. First it was Chuck Grassley. The Chair of the Judiciary Committee had been the primary target. In response, he “bent over backwards” to accommodate Democrat demands—even to the point of bending over forwards. The old, white, male leading the majority side (age 85) turns over the questioning of the accuser to someone who acted more as a therapist than a prosecutor. The abuser gives answers to some of the expert’s questions that are odd coming from the brain of a multiple-degreed academic. “I don’t know who paid for the lie detector exam, or who got my lawyers. I asked my friends at the beach for references.” Apparently puzzled by how she’d pay for the lawyers, one of them captured the mic and spoke the magic words—pro bono.

Continued below... The Republicans—most notably their Chair—were ambushed and bullied. They now cower in fear. The Weakest Link: Graham gave a hint of what was to come when he said Senator Jeff Flake was struggling to decide what to do. Fresh from a face-to-face verbal assault from a paid Soros operative in an elevator, Flake—a certified never-Trumper, leveraged his vote for another week’s delay while the F.B.I. investigated…exactly what is not clear as of this writing. It was a gift to The Resistance—more time to find more accusers and hammer in the memes in the media. Next: More Resistance tactics ahead. The Republicans should, but won’t, use the time to thoroughly mine the background of Dr. Christine Blasely Ford. Her political proclivities, familial association with the deepest state of the “Intelligence Community,” her past behaviors that may be related to her accusation—it’s all fair game. But, no, that would be bad optics. It would be, well, uncivil. To attack her would be to attack women voters in the mid-term election, according to Democrat campaign strategists. The Republicans—most notably their Chair—were ambushed and bullied. They now cower in fear. And it all comes from an unsubstantiated allegation, crafted not with the goal of proving it, but with the goal of it being impossible to disprove. Hence, a new standard of justice: Guilty until proven innocent.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Since November 2007, Lee Cary has written hundreds of articles for several websites including the American Thinker, and Breitbart’s Big Journalism and Big Government (as “Archy Cary”). His work has been quoted on national television (Sean Hannity) and on nationally syndicated radio (Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin). He is quoted in Jerome Corsi’s book “The Obama Nation,” in Mark Levin’s “Liberty and Tyranny.” His pieces have posted on the Drudge Report and on the website Real Clear Politics. Cary holds a B.S. in Economics from Northern Illinois University, and a Masters and a Doctorate in Theology from the Methodist seminary at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army in Military Intelligence. Cary lives in Texas.