Democrats’ new Kavanaugh standard: No case where he casts the deciding vote is legitimate

Ergo, Brett Kavanaugh, you may now be a real Supreme Court Justice, but understand: Your vote on cases doesn’t really count if it’s actually needed. There may be now be a majority of real conservatives on the Court (then again, there may not), but Kavanaugh has no business being there so no 5-4 decision with Kavanuagh joining the majority counts.

Things that go entirely as the Constitution requires are still completely illegitimate if the left says so. And usually that’s shorthand for: The left tries to find a way to stop a perfectly constitutional process, the left fails, the left decides it had a define right to what it wanted and thus the perfectly constitutional result is illegitimate.

They can’t do that, can they? They’re going to try:

Now, you might think: Ha! What can they do?

And the answer is probably nothing. The Constitution says 5-4 decisions by the Supreme Court are binding whether Democrats like it or not. But remember: Much of the left’s strategy for reordering society involves ignoring the law when it suits their purposes. What was DACA, after all? It was a president’s decision to completely exempt certain people from enforcement of the law. Does he have the authority to do that? You and I say no. The left asks: Who’s going to stop him?

Now imagine a moment in the future when there’s a Democrat president and a Kavanaugh-inclusive 5-4 SCOTUS majority hands down a ruling that limits the president’s ability to do something he wants to do, or compels him to do something he doesn’t want to do. Is it really that implausible to think the president – who after all controls the means by which to enforce the law – might thumb his nose at the order and cite the rapist/drunkard Brett Kavanaugh’s name on the ruling as partial justification?

It’s not implausible at all. In fact, count on it. What the left wants is to get its way, however it has to get it. The Supreme Court stands in the way. Up until now, even most Democrats have grudgingly acknowledged that the Supreme Court has the authority to enforce both statutory law and the Constitution – even if it means Democrats don’t like the results.

Do not expect that to continue. They will defy anything they want to defy, and they will use Kavanaugh’s presence on the Court as justification – knowing full well the media will not hold them to account for it. The party of Libby Schaaf hasn’t respected the law for some time now. They just found the excuse they think they need to be even more brazen about it.