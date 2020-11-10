Democrats' unarmed insurrection achieves spectacular success

By David Singer —— Bio and Archives--March 13, 2021
The Democrats unarmed insurrection to replace in person voting with mail-in voting has achieved another spectacular success—following the United States Supreme Court refusal to hear the last of many cases challenging the Democrats strategy.
The 2020 voter turnout of 158.4 million included 65 million mail-in votes—a staggering increase of 31.5 million more than in 2016.
Mail-in voting was made considerably easier in 2020 due to relaxation of voting rules made by State electoral officials in some States to ostensibly facilitate voting because of the Covid 19 pandemic.
The Republicans alleged—after the votes were counted—that these changes were made in contravention of the US Constitution which Republicans claimed only allows State legislatures—and no one else—to make.
Several cases brought to the US Supreme Court to test the validity of this interpretation of the Constitution were denied a hearing by the Supreme Court.
The last such case refused a hearing on March 8 2021, without giving reasons—was:
Donald J. Trump, Petitioner v.Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), et al. Respondents.
President Trump’s Petition had alleged:
The Wisconsin Legislature’s Absentee Ballot Laws Were Violated in the 2020 Presidential Election by:
Alteration of Absentee Ballot Witness Certificates had occurred
Violating Photo ID Law Through Purposeful Non-Enforcement of the “Indefinitely Confined” Exception
This Petition was filed in the Supreme Court on 30 December 2020 together with a Motion to expedite its hearing prior to the finalization of the election results. The Motion was denied without giving any reasons on January 11, 2021—5 days after the Electoral College result was confirmed.
In Crawford v. Marion County Election Board, 553 U.S. 181, the Supreme Court declared:
“There is no question about the legitimacy or importance of the State’s interest in counting only the votes of eligible voters. Moreover, the interest in orderly administration and accurate record-keeping provides a sufficient justification for carefully identifying all voters participating in the election process. While the most effective method of preventing election fraud may well be debatable, the propriety of doing so is perfectly clear.”
Smoking guns still remain with:
The Republicans face an uphill battle to remain an electoral force as the Democrat-controlled Congress now legislates to extend mail-in voting.
David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International—an organization calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at: jordanispalestine.blogspot.com