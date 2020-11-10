The Republicans face an uphill battle to remain an electoral force as the Democrat-controlled Congress now legislates to extend mail-in voting.

Democrats' unarmed insurrection achieves spectacular success

The Democrats unarmed insurrection to replace in person voting with mail-in voting has achieved another spectacular success—following the United States Supreme Court refusal to hear the last of many cases challenging the Democrats strategy. The 2020 voter turnout of 158.4 million included 65 million mail-in votes—a staggering increase of 31.5 million more than in 2016.

Mail-in voting was made considerably easier in 2020 due to relaxation of voting rules made by State electoral officials in some States to ostensibly facilitate voting because of the Covid 19 pandemic. The Republicans alleged—after the votes were counted—that these changes were made in contravention of the US Constitution which Republicans claimed only allows State legislatures—and no one else—to make. Several cases brought to the US Supreme Court to test the validity of this interpretation of the Constitution were denied a hearing by the Supreme Court. The last such case refused a hearing on March 8 2021, without giving reasons—was: Donald J. Trump, Petitioner v.Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), et al. Respondents. President Trump’s Petition had alleged: The Wisconsin Legislature’s Absentee Ballot Laws Were Violated in the 2020 Presidential Election by: Illegal Unmanned and Human Drop Boxes Being Used in the Election The State Legislature Had Rejected Drop Boxes in April In June Five Democrat Mayors Coordinated to Illegally Implement Drop Boxes With Private Funding WEC Illegally Endorsed Drop Boxes in August Unmanned Drop Boxes Are Not Authorized in the Election Code There was a Massive Illegal Use of Unmanned Drop Boxes There were Illegal “Human Drop Boxes” Alteration of Absentee Ballot Witness Certificates had occurred Wisconsin Law Mandates That An Incomplete Witness Certificate Address Invalidates the Absentee Ballot WEC Instructed Clerks to Illegally Tamper with Witness Certificates Violating Photo ID Law Through Purposeful Non-Enforcement of the “Indefinitely Confined” Exception Illegal Social Media Posts were made by Dane and Milwaukee Clerks WEC’s Illegal Guidance Gutted Enforcement of “Indefinitely Confined” Rules Wisconsin Supreme Court’s Failure to Promptly Rule Locked WEC’s IllegalGuidance In Place WEC Withdrew Its First Instruction to Tamper with Witness Certificates WEC Issued New Illegal Instruction to Clerks to Tamper with Witness Certificates

This Petition was filed in the Supreme Court on 30 December 2020 together with a Motion to expedite its hearing prior to the finalization of the election results. The Motion was denied without giving any reasons on January 11, 2021—5 days after the Electoral College result was confirmed. In Crawford v. Marion County Election Board, 553 U.S. 181, the Supreme Court declared: “There is no question about the legitimacy or importance of the State’s interest in counting only the votes of eligible voters. Moreover, the interest in orderly administration and accurate record-keeping provides a sufficient justification for carefully identifying all voters participating in the election process. While the most effective method of preventing election fraud may well be debatable, the propriety of doing so is perfectly clear.” Smoking guns still remain with: A court-ordered audit planned in Maricopa County Arizona

The following alleged discrepancies in Fulton County Georgia remaining unexplained: Some ballot papers had a bar code in the top right hand corner and some did not. Some ballot papers were properly aligned and others were misaligned. Ballots marked by a human being using a pen will leave a unique impact on the paper. Ballots mass marked by machines will all have identical patterns.

The Republicans face an uphill battle to remain an electoral force as the Democrat-controlled Congress now legislates to extend mail-in voting.

