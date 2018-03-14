Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

She let the mask slip

Dems angry that Hillary ripped US heartland because she’s not supposed to say what they all believe



Yesterday, we discussed comments made by Hillary Clinton while she was speaking in India. According to the 2016 loser, America’s heartland is a “backwards” place, full of hate, bigotry, misogyny, and various other retrograde instincts. Trump didn’t win because his opponent was horrible, he won because the country is horrible. According to Mrs. Clinton, places that look to the future with hope, optimism, and enlightened mindsets (basically the left-wing coasts) wisely voted for her. She hasn’t bothered to explain how places that eagerly voted for Barack Obama - twice - suddenly became so racist, but we’re sure she’s concocted some fantasy to explain it.

Today, we’re learning that Democrats are not pleased with Mrs. Clinton’s diatribe. Unlike Hillary, some of them still have political careers, and they’re worried that she’s making their lives more difficult. Even her closest aides are turning on her. From the Hill: “She put herself in a position where [Democrats] from states that Trump won will have to distance themselves from her even more,” said one former senior Clinton aide. “That’s a lot of states.” Another Clinton surrogate questioned the decisionmaking behind Clinton’s remarks. For months, some Democrats have been arguing that Clinton’s sentiments have been counterproductive to the party’s rebuilding efforts. And some have told her she should emulate former President Obama’s model to only make statements when it’s essential. Even before she launched her book tour last fall for “What Happened,” party strategists have said Clinton should lay low. “She’s annoying me. She’s annoying everyone, as far as I can tell,” said one 2016 Clinton surrogate. “Who lets her say these things?” One former senior Obama White House aide added, “If these statements are a form of catharsis, it would be in the Democratic Party’s best interest for her to get these out of her system soon.”

Over on Headline News, Clinton’s 2008 campaign manager refused to defend her remarks…(See Below) Here’s the thing: All this supposed anger is completely phony. It’s utter B.S. These people, Clinton’s campaign manager in particular, were fine with Hillary’s attitude when she still had a chance to win. They were on board when she told Christians to abandon their beliefs. They were supportive when she ignored or berated ‘flyover country.’ They cheered when she labeled half the country deplorable. Every single time she played the race card they applauded, and every time she accused the nation of misogyny they cheered. Her statements in India may have crystalized things, but there was nothing in them that she hasn’t said before. The simple fact is that the opinions Hillary voiced in India are the majority opinions within the Democratic Party. Her beliefs are, without a doubt, what they all believe. They’re not mad at the sentiment, they’re mad that she told people the truth about their feelings toward the country they claim to represent. Hillary let the party’s mask slip. That’s what has them all hot and bothered.





